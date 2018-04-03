Bollywood actor Patralekhaa, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Nanu Ki Jaanu, has revealed that she has no plans of getting married in next 6 to 7 years and whenever it happens, it will be beautiful. Speaking about her relationship, she further said that her family has never exerted any pressure on the duo to get married.

Patralekhaa on her relationship with Rajkummar Rao: Not getting married in next 6 to 7 years

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most adorable couples of the tinsel town. From taking over the social media with their adorable photos to dazzling at the red carpets, the duo’s relationship has been going strong since almost 4 years. Amid the wedding speculations of Bollywood’s power couples like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja tying the knot, Patralekhaa has clarified that she has no plans of getting married in next 6-7 years as they both have too much to achieve.

“I don’t see myself getting married for the next six to seven years. We both have too much to achieve. Our marriage, when it happens, will be beautiful. We will enjoy a two-month-long honeymoon and see the world,” Patralekhaa told Mid-Day. Speaking about how her family has never exerted any pressure on the duo to get married, she added, “My father always told me that marriage isn’t a prerogative. I’d see friends tying the knot at 21, but my family never put that pressure. ‘Don’t get married’ was a family diktat.”

Also Read: Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Iconic actor Rekha turns rapper; Sonakshi Sinha to playback?

When Patralekhaa was asked if she feels envious of Rajkummar’s success in the Indian Film Industry, she said, “He can never be my competition, he is my inspiration. Imagine having to be under the pressure of matching up to him, that would be a crazy place to be in.” On the work front, Patralekhaa’s upcoming film Nanu Ki Jaanu opposite Abhay Deol will hit the screens on April 20th while Rajkummar has films like Hansal Mehta’s Omerta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanne Khan, Stree opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut.

#Happiness @patralekhaa #Dubai A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Feb 21, 2018 at 6:19am PST

#Bae❤️ A post shared by Patralekhaa (@patralekhaa) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:39am PST

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan approached for remake of Woh Kaun Thi, Raat Aur Din

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan join hands to promote Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App