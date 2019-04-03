Patralekhaa sexy photos: One of the sexiest actresses of the northeast industry Patralekha Mishra Paul started her acting career with CityLights in 2014 and in a short span of time she has created a mark in the industry! From her sexy bikini pictures to her amazing acting skills, Patralekhaa is surely going to be the next star of Bollywood! See some hot pictures of the star inside.

Patralekhaa sexy photos: Born and brought up in Shillong Meghalaya, Patralekhaa Paul made her acting debut with director Hansal Mehta’s Hindi language film City Lights opposite Stree actor Rajkumar Rao. The film is based on a poor couple who move to Mumbai from Rajasthan in search of livelihood. The movie made on a small budget turned out to be a commercial success at the box office and made Rajkummar Rao and Patraleekha social media sensations.

Patraleekha has featured in many movies and television web series after CityLights such as- Love Games where she played the role of Ramona Raichand, Nanu Ki Jaanu as Siddhi and will be next seen in Wher Is My Kannadaka. The movie is set to release this year and has already created much buzz in the cinema! Patraleekha paul has a fan following of more than 150k followers on Instagram! Take a look at some of her sexy photos here:

The diva looks exquiste in black, doesn’t she? Well, let’s see her movie CityLights opposite Rajkumar Rao here:

Patralekhaa has also featured in ALT Balaji web series Bose: dead or Alive where she played the role of Nandini. The web series did extremely well and bagged her recognition!

Her father wanted her to follow his footsteps and wanted her to become a Chartered Accountant but Patraleekha wanted to be an actor. So she followed her dream and made her debut with Citylights. She has also bagged two awards for her performance in Citylights.

She bagged Star Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer Female for her movie CityLights. She is currently dating Stree actor Rajkummar Rao.

Take a look at some of her hot pictures here:

