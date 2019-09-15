Paulo Coehlo praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui started her Bollywood career from the small roles and now he has been counted as one of the topmost versatile actors of Bollywood. Currently, the actor work is speaking for himself as best selling author Paulo Coehlo lauded his work in sacred games and call him the best actor.

Paulo Coehlo praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Let the work speaks itself, that’s what actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes in, recently renowned author Paulo Coelho in his social media post lauded Nawaz for his commendable acting work in Scared Games. Paulo shared the link of web series and wrote: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the best actor and Sacred Games is one of the best series on Netflix.

In a reply, Nawazuddin wrote: It’s been a great honor that Paulo Coehlo noted his work and lauded it publicly, he is always been an ardent fan of Paulo as he has read and watched some of his great work like the novel Alchemist and film which is based on a novel ‘Veronika decides to Die’. Nawaz added and wrote: he is happy and he has no words to describe his feeling right now.

One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor @Nawazuddin_S https://t.co/LrEo5vLhTE — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 13, 2019

Sir @paulocoelho I hv read ur books The Alchemist & also watched d film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on ur novel I hv always been an ardent fan of ur writing & it's an honour 2 be noticed & mentioned by someone like you I don't have words to describe the feeling

Thank You 😊 https://t.co/wNyhg5ltog — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) September 14, 2019

No doubt when a person really believes in his dreams it does come true and that what Nawaz did in his life, no matter what, in his struggling days he sustained in Bollywood by doing small roles in films like Sarfarosh, Jungle, The Bypass, Black & White, Dev.D, but after the film Gangs of Wasseypur, his course of life life changed and he overnight became a star.

After that, the actor gave back to back hits in his career films like Kick, Thackeray, Raees, Badlapur, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan are one of the blockbuster hit of all time. On the professional front, the actor is riding high and currently he has lot many films on his career plate, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Bole Chudiyan and Raat Akeli Hai.

