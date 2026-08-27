Pavan Sadineni Arrested: Woman Accuses Tollywood Director Of Abuse, Assault And False Marriage Promise

Pavan Sadineni Arrested: Telugu film director Pavan Sadineni has been arrested by Golconda Police after a woman accused him of sexual abuse, physical assault and deceiving her with promises of marriage and film opportunities. He was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody at Chanchalguda Prison.

The case was registered on August 7, 2026, under Sections 69 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint submitted by the woman. Section 69 deals with sexual intercourse through deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage, while Section 115(2) relates to voluntarily causing hurt.

What Did The Woman Allege Against Pavan Sadineni?

According to the FIR, the complainant claimed that she had been in a relationship with Sadineni for more than a year. She alleged that he initially supported her financially, helped with medical expenses and promised to take care of her career and finances. She further alleged that Sadineni had promised to produce a film she wanted to direct and had even given her some money for a demo shoot.

The woman claimed that she later discovered he was already married and had children. According to her complaint, Sadineni allegedly told her that he was going through a divorce and would marry her once the process was completed. She alleged that the relationship later became largely sexual and that promises of marriage, a house, financial security and film projects were never fulfilled.

Woman Also Alleges Physical Assault

The FIR also contains allegations of sexual coercion and physical violence. The complainant alleged that Sadineni continued to seek physical relations despite her health concerns and also pressured her into sexual activity over video calls. She further said she suspected that some such videos may have been recorded or circulated, though this allegation has not been independently established.

She also alleged that on August 5, Sadineni came to her residence and physically assaulted her during an intimate encounter, hitting her on the face and causing her to lose consciousness. She claimed to have suffered swelling, headaches and pain following the incident. Based on her complaint, Golconda Police registered Cr. No. 305/2026 and initiated an investigation.

Pavan Sadineni Sent To Judicial Custody

Police subsequently arrested Sadineni and produced him before a magistrate, following which he was remanded to judicial custody. The allegations are currently under investigation, and no court has established Sadineni’s guilt.

Sadineni is known for his work in Telugu cinema and has directed films including Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Savitri and Senapathi. He is also associated with Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

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