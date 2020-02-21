Pavitra Bhagya promo: Pavitra Bhagya is all set to air on Colors Tv from March 2 at 10:00 pm. Ahead of the show's premiere, the makers have released a new promo that hints at the storyline.

Pavitra Bhagya promo: When a spin-off to two loved Indian television shows is under works, you already know that it is going to be super hit. After years of entertaining the audiences with Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya on Zee Tv, the makers of the shows are all set to treat the audience with a third instalment of the show titled Pavitra Bhagya, which will go on air from March 2, 2020. Featuring Aneri Vajani and Kunal Jaisingh, Pavitra Bhagya is slated to take the time slot of Bepannah Pyaar.

To raise excitement among the fans, a new promo has been released to shed some light on the storyline of the show. In the promo, we see Aneri Vajani as Pranati expressing her remorse over her past relationship and proof of their union, i.e a child. She is then seen gearing up to tie the knot with another man and try to move on in life. However, she is unaware that she already has a family waiting for her.

We also get glimpses of Kunal Jaisingh as his ex-partner and Vaishnavi Prajapati as their rebellious kid staying in an orphanage, signifying that the leading lady is unaware of their existence. Will the family reunite and how will their paths cross once again? To find out, watch Pavitra Bhagya’s first episode on March 2.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Just like Sidharth Shukla, Balraj Syal develops special bond with Shehnaaz Gill, here’s proof

The excitement level for Pavitra Bhagya is also high because it marks the first collaboration of Aneri Vajani and Kunal Jaisingh. While Aneri was previously seen in Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon starrer Beyhadh, Kunal was seen alongside Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna in Ishqbaaz followed by Dil Bole Oberoi.

Also Read: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Spoiler alert! Naren Sippy to expose Nishi

Also Read: Kasauti Zindagi Kay:Viraj will kidnap Prerna and Anurag will come to save her

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App