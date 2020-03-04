Pavitra Bhagya: Colors TV new show featuring Aneri Vajani in its lead and her co-star has decided to move on in her life leaving behind her past by adopting the girl child, Jugnu from her orphanage. Serial in its daily episode showcases a distinctive portrayal of human life and their relationship with others.

Colors TV new drama series, on-air from March 2 is full-on its swing with all its melodrama and complexities. The main lead of the serial, Pranati after breaking up with Reyansh has decided to start her life with her best friend Archit by accepting his marriage proposal. Pranati also confesses to inmates about the child she lost after giving birth. Both Pranati and Archit agree to adopt Jugnu, her real daughter, but she is unaware of this fact.

Pranati is quite serious about girl child Jugnu, who lives in the orphanage and makes many attempts to find out Jugnu’s detail by visiting there. Pranati, a righteous girl with her broken heart is very much concerned about her real daughter, Jugnu. Pranati still believes that her and Reyansh’s child was dead immediately after birth.

Pranati shares a special boned with Jugnu and is shown very seriously about adopting the girl child she is ready to pay every cost in return. Still, there are many hurdles in adopting the girl child, Jugnu.therefore the series in an upcoming episode is believed to be loaded with too many twists and turns. Making fans go gaga and not giving them a single reason to skip any episode of Pravitra Bhagya.

Pavitra Bhagya from day one seems to be very promising to its fans and followers by receiving positive reviews from around the corner till date.

