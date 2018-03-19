Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande, who will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, revealed that she regrets turning down the films offered to her by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an interview, Ankita said that she genuinely wanted to do the film but wasn't sure if she wanted to get back to work at the point of time. Before venturing into Bollywood, the diva featured in the popular telly show 'Pavitra Rishta' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput for 5 years.

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika, revealed that she regrets turning down a film offered by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In a conversation with DNA, Ankita said, “Of course, I do regret it. Meri bewakoofi thi that I couldn’t do the film. I did not reject him or the movie. I genuinely wanted to do it but I wasn’t sure if I wanted to get back to work at that point of time. You need to be responsible towards your work. I do feel I missed out on a great opportunity. He is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after all! I hope he forgives me (laughs).”

When asked about the second film that the filmmaker offered her after that, Ankita responded, “Yes, but again I messed up (laughs)! This might be my last chance to work with him if he offers me a film again…” Talking about her debut film Manikarnika, she said, “It’s a woman-oriented film and that appealed to me. Plus, we have all read about Rani Laxmibai as part of Indian History. But when I was asked to play Jhalkaribai, I didn’t really know who she was.”

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit to replace Sridevi in Abhishek Varman’s Shiddat

“When producer Kamal (Jain) sir and director Krish sir narrated the script to me, I found out that she was Rani Laxmibai’s right- hand woman and almost her replica who would disguise as the Queen in front of the British. So, I realised I had an opportunity to portray an unspoken hero, a warrior, and an integral part of Indian History. I’m sure I will play the typical Hindi film heroine and have my song and dance routines in future. But something like Manikarnika would never come back to me. And to debut with something like this, I’d say I’m lucky,” she added.

Calling Kangana a nice human being, Ankita added, “It was amazing. Kangana is a nice human being — lovable and caring. We bonded off the sets, too. She is very professional and completely into her character all the time. I feel she is what she is. I could connect with her because I’m the same, too. Plus, she works hard and is good to others on the sets.” Manikarnika will reportedly hit the screens in August 2018. Ankita Lokhande featured in the popular telly show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput for 5 years.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif to pair in Remo Dsouza’s ‘biggest’ dance film

Also Read: Race 3 first look: Salman Khan looks dapper holding a gun with killer expressions

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App