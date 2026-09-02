Pawan Kalyan B’Day SPL: At 17, He Nearly Joined Naxalites — What Did Chiranjeevi Say That Changed His Life?

Pawan Kalyan B’Day SPL: Long before Pawan Kalyan became the “Power Star” of Telugu cinema and later the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he was a restless teenager struggling to make sense of the world around him. On his 55th birthday, one of the most striking revelations from his life offers a glimpse into just how different his journey could have been.

Pawan Kalyan has spoken about a phase between the ages of 17 and 21 when he was deeply angry over what he saw as injustice around him. So intense was that frustration that he even considered joining the Naxalite movement and picking up a gun. What stopped him was a simple but difficult question from his elder brother, Chiranjeevi.

Why Did Pawan Kalyan Want To Join The Naxalite Movement?

Pawan has said that during his late teens, he was consumed by anger and questions about inequality and injustice. He attended student gatherings where few people knew who he was and explored different ways of expressing that frustration. He also spent time around short-film festivals and was interested in documentaries.

But internally, he remained unsettled. Pawan later recalled that his mind was “exploding” with different thoughts and that he felt angry with almost everything around him. That was also when the idea of joining the Naxalite movement began appealing to him. He has said that between 17 and 21, he seriously considered picking up a gun because he believed direct action might be the answer to the injustice he was witnessing.

What Did Chiranjeevi Say To Pawan Kalyan?

Chiranjeevi eventually stepped in after noticing the direction in which his younger brother’s anger was heading. Instead of simply ordering him to stop, he challenged Pawan with a question about responsibility.

Chiranjeevi asked him to imagine a life where he was not the younger brother of a major film star. What if he had a family depending on his salary? What if people relied on his hard work for their survival? Would he still be willing to take the same path? Pawan admitted that he had no answer.

The question forced him to reconsider whether anger alone was enough of a reason to make such a drastic choice. He later credited Chiranjeevi with pushing him towards something more constructive whenever he lost direction.

From Rebellion To Telugu Cinema’s ‘Power Star’

Pawan Kalyan eventually entered films with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. He gradually developed an identity distinct from Chiranjeevi despite entering an industry where comparisons with his elder brother were inevitable.

Films such as Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Kushi, Gabbar Singh and Attarintiki Daredi helped build the cult following that would eventually earn him the “Power Star” tag. But even at the height of his cinema career, Pawan’s interest in public issues never completely disappeared. The anger he had once struggled to channel during his youth eventually found a very different outlet.

Pawan Kalyan’s Political Journey

In 2014, Pawan founded the Jana Sena Party and entered active politics. The political journey was not immediately successful. His party faced setbacks and questions over whether his massive film following could translate into electoral influence.

That changed dramatically during the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections. Jana Sena emerged as a key force in the NDA alliance, and Pawan subsequently became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. For someone who once considered expressing his anger by picking up a gun, the journey towards holding elected office represents a striking transformation.

Chiranjeevi Remains Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Only Hero’

Despite building an enormous fan following of his own, Pawan has repeatedly spoken about the influence Chiranjeevi has had on his life. Earlier this year, he described Chiranjeevi as his “only hero” and said that whenever he stands beside his elder brother, he forgets that he is a star himself.

That bond also came into focus again on Pawan’s 55th birthday. Chiranjeevi described his younger brother as a “dreamer” and praised his desire to work for people and contribute through public service.

How One Question Changed Pawan Kalyan’s Direction

Pawan Kalyan’s story is usually told through his blockbuster films, his devoted fan base or his rise in Andhra Pradesh politics. But the episode from his teenage years reveals another side of that journey.

Between 17 and 21, he was looking for a way to channel anger and frustration. At one point, he thought the answer might be armed rebellion. Chiranjeevi’s question forced him to think about responsibility before rage.

Decades later, Pawan’s path took him from cinema to electoral politics rather than the direction he had once imagined as a teenager. And perhaps that is what makes the revelation so significant on his birthday. The life of the man now known as Power Star could have turned out very differently, had his elder brother not asked one difficult question at exactly the right time.

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