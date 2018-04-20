The last few weeks there has been a raging controversy around the casting couch issue in Tollywood due to actor Sri Reddy's allegations and her stripping in public. Tollywood star and politician Pawan Kalyan - like many others in the Telugu film industry - responded to her allegations by stating that she should take up the case legally rather than go to the media. It was then that Sri Reddy abused Pawan Kalyan in the media and then later issued an apology.

The actor then tweeted out the pictures of the people whom he held responsible for the entire controversy and abuse of his mother in public

On April 18, a video was released by Ram Gopal Varma where he openly admitted that it was, in fact, he who had asked Sri Reddy to abuse Pawan Kalyan and he tende.

There was also a buzz that Sri Reddy was allegedly offered Rs 5 crore to abuse Pawan Kalyan. Post the entire controversy, Pawan Kalyan has now replied to this entire issue through social media. On April 20, the actor-politican wrote a series of tweets with the tag “If I cannot defend the honour of my mother I better die..”He wrote, “Before becoming an actor or a political party leader I am a son first…As a son..if i could not safeguard the honour of my mother i better die than live..” Pawan Kalyan asked a series of questions in his tweets that were both in English and Telugu. He questioned why the Telugu media was repeatedly playing the clips where Sri Reddy used derogatory language against him.He asked if this kind of repeat telecast and coverage would happen if it had been a minister who had been abused.

Pawan Kalyan also talked about the comments made by TV5 News anchor E Sambashiva who recently spoke about prostitutes and brokers in Tollywood. “But only ‘pawanKalyan’ and his ‘aging & frail Mother’ deserves such abusive rants and repeated telecasts, analysis & debates (sic),” he wrote.The actor then tweeted out the pictures of the people whom he held responsible for the entire controversy and abuse of his mother in public.

Hon.ChiefMinister https://t.co/XWUB6H6uCN Garu ,For these Channels “Legality of Prostitution” is more important than “Special category Status”; hence , most of the time is going for it.

What is your priority Respected Sir, as you control the Media? — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

The trio who helped TDP bosses to get my mother abused in public pic.twitter.com/4XHEezvAcy — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

Another member of the Dream Team “Open heart RK “, who openly got my mother abused in public got mileage and TRP also.. pic.twitter.com/pNEoeMr5l7 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

Interesting fact,The current Dream team also has Mothers, sisters, Daughters , Daughter in laws and all the women. But their women are secured and safe but my Poor, frail, aging 70 year old mother had to get abused for their TRPs and political benefits — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

You all love & die for Shows which will get highest TRPS for your channels, right?? .. Good !!I will give the Mother of all Shows. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

