Pawan Kalyan’s 3 Marriages And 2 Divorces: From An Arranged Wedding With Nandini To Separation From Anna Konidala — His Relationship Timeline Explained

The personal life of Actor and AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has never been away from limelight, especially regarding his three marriages. The actor and politician recently informed people about his separation from his third wife Anna Konidala after being together for 13 years. Pawan and Anna issued a joint statement on November 9, 2026, informing that they have mutually agreed to go separate ways.

Before Anna, Pawan Kalyan had two wives, Nandini and Actress Renu Desai. Even though both the marriages were terminated in divorces, Pawan’s recent decision is for separation, and no divorces have been filed so far. In the last few years, Pawan has been talking about many difficulties of personal nature which he faces in his life due to his marriage(s). Here is the chronology of Pawan’s three marriages and subsequent developments.

Pawan Kalyan And Nandini: An Arranged Marriage In 1997

Pawan Kalyan got married to Nandini in 1997, which was said to be an arranged marriage between the two by their elders. It was further reported that Nandini and Pawan separated in 1999, but the marriage was legally dissolved in 2008.

The separation and the divorce were both followed by legal procedures. According to reports in 2007, Nandini filed a case in court regarding desertion and polygamy. The marriage came to an end through the process of dissolution by the family court of Visakhapatnam in August 2008.

There were no children born out of this marriage. Talking about this marriage in the show “Unstoppable with NBK” hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna in 2023, Pawan mentioned that it was an arranged marriage and that relations don’t always work.

Pawan Kalyan And Renu Desai: From Badri To Marriage And Divorce

Pawan Kalyan first got acquainted with the actress and model Renu Desai when he was working on the movie Badri, which came out in 2000. They have worked together again in the movie Johnny in 2003, which was even directed by Pawan himself. Their relationship lasted for some years before they got married in January 2009 through an Arya Samaj marriage in Hyderabad.

The couple has two kids – Akira Nandan born in 2004 and his younger sister Aadya who was born in 2010. But their relationship was not meant to be long-lasting and they separated from each other in 2012. After separating from Pawan, Renu Desai has continued her career in movies and she has also tried her hands on direction and production.

Pawan Kalyan And Anna Konidala: Marriage In 2013 And Separation After 13 Years

Anna Lezhneva, who now goes by the name Anna Konidala, was an acquaintance of Pawan Kalyan when they were filming ‘Teen Maar’ in 2011. They tied the knot in September 2013. Anna Konidala and Pawan Kalyan have two children – a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova and a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich. While Anna preferred to keep herself away from the media attention, Pawan pursued his career in films and politics.

The news of their divorce came on November 9, 2026. Through a joint statement released by the couple, they conveyed that their separation was done after reaching consensus on the matter. Their priority would still remain taking care of their children. They also expressed that despite divorcing, they will continue being good friends and dedicated parents. They kept the cause of divorce undisclosed.

What Did Pawan Kalyan Say About His Three Marriages?

Pawan Kalyan had earlier commented on public criticism regarding his three marriages. While speaking in 2023 in an interview with NBK for Unstoppable, Pawan Kalyan commented on his personal life. In this regard, he mentioned that his first marriage was an arrangement made by the elders.

Moreover, he spoke about his marriage with Renu Desai and said that due to some differences of opinion and certain situations, his marriage did not succeed. Regarding public criticism on having three marriages, he clarified that all his three marriages took place in different phases of his life and not simultaneously. He commented on his personal experience by saying, “It only involves pain.”

These comments provided a rare insight into how he thought of his personal life.

Pawan Kalyan’s Relationship Timeline At A Glance

1997: Marries Nandini in an arranged marriage.

1999: Pawan and Nandini reportedly separate.

2000: Meets Renu Desai while shooting for Badri.

2004: Son Akira Nandan is born.

2008: Divorce from Nandini is legally finalised.

January 2009: Marries Renu Desai.

2010: Daughter Aadya is born.

2012: Pawan and Renu Desai divorce.

2011: Meets Anna Lezhneva on the sets of Teen Maar.

September 2013: Marries Anna.

November 9, 2026: Pawan and Anna announce their separation after 13 years of marriage.

With the latest announcement, Pawan Kalyan’s third marriage has also reached a separation, bringing renewed attention to his personal journey. While the actor-politician and Anna have asked for privacy, they have made it clear that their shared responsibility towards their children remains a priority.

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