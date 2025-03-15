The highly anticipated pan-India film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, has been given a new release date. Originally slated to hit theaters on March 28.

The highly anticipated pan-India film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, has been given a new release date. Originally slated to hit theaters on March 28, the period drama has been postponed due to ongoing post-production work. The film is now scheduled for release on May 9, 2025.

The announcement was made on Friday via the film’s official social media handle. The post read, “The battle is set, and the fight for JUSTICE and DHARMA will be unstoppable! #HariHaraVeeraMallu charges into battle at breakneck speed, and NOTHING will alter the hunt this time. A saga of valor is all set to ignite the screens on May 9th, 2025. A POWER-PACKED ENTERTAINER is loading from @PawanKalyan Garu. Brace for the storm! Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli – Team #HHVM.”

The battle is set, and the fight for JUSTICE and DHARMA will be unstoppable! ⚔️🔥#HariHaraVeeraMallu charges into battle at breakneck speed, and NOTHING will alter the hunt this time. A saga of valor is all set to ignite the screens on May 9th, 2025 ❤️‍🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/PjklMGkmqo
— Mega Surya Production (@MegaSuryaProd) March 14, 2025

A Tale of Valor and Resistance

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 – Sword vs. Spirit tells the story of an outlaw who rises against oppression to fight for his people. The film is directed by Jyothi Krishna and penned by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava.

The movie features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, while Bollywood actor Bobby Deol plays a pivotal character. In January, the makers unveiled a special poster of Deol to celebrate his 56th birthday. The striking poster, shared on their X (formerly Twitter) account, showcases Deol dressed in black and wielding a sword.

Bobby Deol’s Telugu Film Journey

Bobby Deol recently made his Telugu film debut in Daaku Maharaj, where he starred alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, marked a significant step in Deol’s expanding career in South Indian cinema.

With its engaging storyline, power-packed performances, and grand visuals, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to captivate audiences when it finally hits theaters this May.

