Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey Bhojpuri song Raate Diya Butake: One of the hit tracks of the Bhojpuri industry Raate Diya Butake also known as Rate Diya Buta Ke has crossed 300 million on Youtube! Starring Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey in the lead role, the song from the movie Satya has left fans mesmerized! Crooned by Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali and penned by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi, the song Raate Diya Butake is one of the lead songs with the maximum view count on youtube from the Bhojpuri latest tracklist.

Talking about the song it begins with Amrapali Dubey dressed in a red lehenga choli, dancing amid fans as Pawan Singh enters the screen space. Grooving to the foot-tapping music and beats, Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey shake a leg on this Bhojpuri track. The song has been uploaded by Wave Music youtube channel and directed by Chhote Baba.

The track is from the Bhojpuri movie Satya starring Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh in lead roles. The movie-like any other Bhojpuri movie is based on action, drama, romance, and stars the two leading stars of the Bhojpuri industry. If you haven’t heard the item song yet, you definitely should! Check out the video here:

On the work front, Pawan Singh, Bhojpuri playback singer and actor will be next seen in in Jai Hind, Zahreela, and Sher Singh, whereas Amrapali Dubey who was last seen in Nirahua Chalal London and made a cameo appearance in Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya will be next seen in Lallu Ki Laila and Bidai 2.

Check out some of the videos of Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh here:

The duo has earlier as well shared the screen space in many movies but will be seen together after a very long time in Sher Singh.

