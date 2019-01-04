Amrapali Dubey is dressed in bridal wear whereas Pawan Singh is donning a simple white sleeveless t-shirt and Black sweatpants. The song from the movie Satya has emerged as one of the highest grossing films of that year and earned crores of money at the box office. he duo will be next seen together in Sher Singh which is set to release this year. This movie will mark as the first movie od the duo together and is already creating a buzz among the fans.

The song Raate Diya Butake or Rate Diya Buta Ke from the movie Satya has garnered 180 million views and is soon going to cross 200 million views on YouTube. The movie Satya stars Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey in the lead roles. Talking about the music video, The song Raate Diya Buta Ke has been crooned by Pawan Singh himself and Indu Sonali and the lyrics have been penned by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi. The song has been choreographed by Ramdevan and directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh.

