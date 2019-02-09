Bhojpuri Powerstar Pawan Singh recently took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his upcoming song opposite Amrapali Dubey! The post has garnered more than 6k views and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Bidai 2 whereas Pawan Singh will be seen in Raja, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Zahreela and Sher Singh.

Currently, Amrapali Dubey is basking in the success of her latest movie Nirahua Chalal London opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav. The movie has been a blockbuster hit and has earned crores of rupees at the box office. Whereas Pawan Singh was last seen in Loha Pahalwan and Balmua Tohre Khatir. On the professional front, Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey will be seen for the very first time sharing the screen in Sher Singh which is set to release in 2019. Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Bidai 2 whereas Pawan Singh will be seen in Raja, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Zahreela and Sher Singh. Take a look at the poster here:

