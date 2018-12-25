The song Jag Hai Pa Jata has been crooned by Kalpana And Pawan Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Vinay Bihari. The song has been directed by Ramakant Prasad and has been bankrolled under Kumari Mai Movie. The movie was a hit at the box office and garnered crores of money at the box office.

Bhojpuri singing sensation Pawan Singh and Kalpana’s latest Bhojpuri song Jag Hai Pa Jata from the movie Ziddi Aashiq has gone viral and has garnered 16 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube. The song features power star Pawan Singh and Monalisa in lead roles. The song Jag Hai Pa Jata has been crooned by Kalpana And Pawan Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Vinay Bihari. The song has been directed by Ramakant Prasad and has been bankrolled under Kumari Mai Movie. The movie was a hit at the box office and garnered crores of money at the box office.

Talking about the music video it opes to Monalisa dancing to the tunes of Jag Hai Pa Jata in a sexy red bodycon dress whereas Pawan Singh is dressed in a tight white t-shirt and blue jeans. Later in the video, the duo is seen dancing in the rain in all white avatars. See the video here:

On the professional front, Pawan Singh will be next seen in Raja, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hindustani Ki Kasam, Zahreela and her Singh whereas Monalisa is currently filming for her star plus show Nazar where she plays the role of a Daayan. Monalisa, Pawan Singh, and Akshara Singh have shared screens before in the movie Pawan Raja.

