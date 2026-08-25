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Home > Entertainment News > Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav Viral Video: When Bhojpuri Star Seen Touching Actress’ Waist; Her Furious Reaction Goes Viral

Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav Viral Video: When Bhojpuri Star Seen Touching Actress’ Waist; Her Furious Reaction Goes Viral

A timeline of the controversy involving Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav at a Lucknow event.

Anjali Raghav and Pawan Singh during at event in Lucknow. (Source:Screengrab)
Anjali Raghav and Pawan Singh during at event in Lucknow. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 10:45 IST

The Bhojpuri industry was shaken after a viral video from a Lucknow event showed superstar Pawan Singh allegedly touching Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav’s waist. Raghav filed a complaint with the Haryana State Commission for Women, but later withdrew it after Singh issued a public apology.

How the Controversy Began in 2025

The controversy began in August 2025, when Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav appeared together at a promotional event in Lucknow for their song “Saiya Seva Kare.” A video from the event went viral, showing Singh touching Raghav around her waist while they were on stage. The footage triggered widespread criticism on social media. Raghav later addressed the controversy, saying she was disturbed by the incident and objected to being touched without her consent. She also made it clear that her reaction on stage should not be interpreted as approval.

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Anjali Raghav Announced her exit from Bhojpuri Industry

As the controversy intensified, Raghav announced that she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry. She said she was comfortable continuing her career in Haryana and made it clear that no woman should be touched without permission.

Pawan Singh apologised

Following the backlash, Pawan Singh issued a public apology to Raghav on social media. He said he had no wrong intention but apologised if his behaviour had hurt her. Raghav said she accepted his apology and described Singh as a senior artiste. However, the matter resurfaced in 2026 after she approached the Haryana State Commission for Women.

Haryana Women’s Commission summoned Pawan Singh

In March 2026, the Haryana State Commission for Women took cognisance of Raghav’s complaint and summoned her and Pawan Singh for a hearing on April 2 in Faridabad. Her complaint also alleged that members of Singh’s social media team had circulated misleading or damaging material about her.

Anjali Raghav Withdraws Complaint in April 2026

The matter took another turn when Raghav appeared before the Commission on April 2 and informed the panel that she no longer wanted to pursue her allegations against Pawan Singh. Singh did not appear at the hearing. According to reports, her decision followed his public apology, and the Commission subsequently dropped Singh’s name from the proceedings.

Case Against Social Media Team Continues

Raghav’s withdrawal of the complaint against Singh did not bring the entire matter to an end. The Haryana State Commission for Women continued to examine allegations involving members of his social media team. Raghav had alleged that her photographs and videos were misused and circulated online following the 2025 controversy.

A Controversy that Changed Course

What began with a viral stage video during the promotion of “Saiya Seva Kare” in Lucknow developed into a wider dispute over consent and online conduct. Raghav initially condemned the incident, announced her exit from the Bhojpuri industry and later approached the Haryana women’s panel. By April 2026, she had decided not to pursue the allegations against Pawan Singh following his apology, while the separate proceedings concerning his social media team remained under scrutiny.

Also Read: Trump’s New H-1B Plan Could Hit Indians Hard: $1 Lakh Fee, OPT Charges and More | Explained

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Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav Viral Video: When Bhojpuri Star Seen Touching Actress’ Waist; Her Furious Reaction Goes Viral
Tags: Anjali Raghav Haryana Women CommissionAnjali Raghav Pawan Singh controversyAnjali Raghav quits Bhojpuri industryBhojpuri industry newshome-hero-pos-12Pawan Singh Anjali Raghav Lucknow eventPawan Singh apologyPawan Singh social media team caseSaiya Seva Kare viral video

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Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav Viral Video: When Bhojpuri Star Seen Touching Actress’ Waist; Her Furious Reaction Goes Viral

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Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav Viral Video: When Bhojpuri Star Seen Touching Actress’ Waist; Her Furious Reaction Goes Viral

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Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav Viral Video: When Bhojpuri Star Seen Touching Actress’ Waist; Her Furious Reaction Goes Viral
Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav Viral Video: When Bhojpuri Star Seen Touching Actress’ Waist; Her Furious Reaction Goes Viral
Pawan Singh-Anjali Raghav Viral Video: When Bhojpuri Star Seen Touching Actress’ Waist; Her Furious Reaction Goes Viral
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