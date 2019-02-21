Pawan Singh Bhojpuri Holi song 2019: Taking to his official Instagram handle Pawan Singh recently shared about his Holi song Rang Me Duba Ke Puaa which has crossed 1 million views on Youtube in a short span of time. The song has been bankrolled under the label PRS films, penned by Munna Mohit and crooned by singing sensation Pawan Singh.

Pawan Singh Bhojpuri Holi song 2019: Singer, dancer, actor and a TV anchor Pawan Singh is an all-rounder! The Bhojpuri singing sensation started his acting career in 2007 with the movie Rangilee Chunariya Tohre Naam but didn’t bag recognition until his superhit album Lollypop Lagelu. The song has crossed 85 million views and is still one of the hit party anthems. In his 11 year long career he has worked in many movies and has starred opposite every big name of the Bhojpuri industry from Dinesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Khesari Lal Yadav to Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and many others.

Recently, Pawan Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his upcoming Holi song Rang Me Duba Ke Puaa. The song in a short span of time has crossed 1 million views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable. The song has been crooned by singing sensation Pawan Singh, penned by Munna Mohit, directed by Chhote baba Basah and bankrolled under the label PRS films. Take a look at his song here:

Some of the hit songs of Pawan Singh from his early years are- Saiya ke Sath Madaiya Mai, Jogiji Dhire Dhire, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, Ladai La Akhiya Ye Launde Raja, Pawan Purwaiya, Bhojpuriya Daroga, Kanoon Hamara Muththi Me, Doli Chadhake Dulhin Sasural Chali, Chorwa Banal Damad, Kanoon Hamara Muththi Me, Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhaniya Wali, Katta Tanal Duppta Par, Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhaniya Wali, among many other films.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1nM_2r8bL0

