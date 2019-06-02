Pawan Singh Bhojpuri movies: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh in his 12-year long career has worked with many stars be it Aamrapali Dubey, Mani Bhattacharya, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh, Rani Chatterjee and many others. Watch full Bhojpuri movie HD quality inside. Some of his movies are- Wanted, Pawan Raja, Kargil, Banaraswali and many more.

Pawan Singh Bhojpuri movies: Singer, actor, television host and politician Pawan Singh needs no introduction be it his Blockbuster hit Bhojpuri movies or his dance-worthy item songs, Pawan Singh is an internet sensation with more than 400k followers on Instagram! The star joined BJP in 2014 in the presence BJP General Secretary Arun Singh.

The star started his career first as playback singer and his first single was Odhaniya Wali in 1997 followed by Kaanch Kasauli from Lollypop Lagelu. And after bagging so much popularity the star made his acting debut back in 2007 with Rangilee Chunariya Tohre Naam, followed by Bhojpuriya Daroga, Pratigya, Saiya ke Sath Madaiya Mai, Jogiji Dhire Dhire, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, Umariya Kaili Tohre Naam among various other movies.

The star on the work front has one busy year with back to back six movies lined up such as- Raja, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Crack Fighter, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Zahreela and Sher Singh.

Take a look at his top movie here:

1. Wanted movie:

Watch full HD movie starring Pawan Singh, Mani Bhattacharya, Amrita Acharya, Bipin Singh, Eyaz Khan, and Jay Singh in the lead role here:

2. Kargil Movie:

Republic day special movie starring Pawan Singh and Bhojpuri singer Akshara Singh in lead role here:

3. Banaraswali movie:

Watch full movie HD starring Pawan Singh and Antara Biswas aka Monalisa here:

4. Lutare movie:

The movie has crossed 9 million views on YouTube and stars Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in the lead role. Watch full HD movie here:

5. Pawan Raja

The superhit movie of the year 2018 is finally available on youtube! The highest grosser film of Pawan Singh’s career Pawan Raja stars Akshara Singh, Monalisa, Amrapali Dubey in lead roles.

Watch full movie here:

