Though Bollywood and Tollywood cinemas have a great impact on the audience, among them one industry which is known for their trending songs and films is Bhojpuri film industry. Both the actors and the actresses are known for setting the screens on fire with their sizzling hot moves and sultry expressions.

One such actor, who is known for his uniqueness is Pawan Singh. Not just an actor, he is also a known playback singer and has also been awarded many awards from the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. The hardworking actor started working in the year 2007 and since then he has proved himself well on the screens with every role allotted to him. Talking about his list of films, the actor has worked in more than 90 films and continues to conquer the hearts with his personality.

Moreover, the actor has the ability to slip into every character and shares a great chemistry level with every heroine on-screens. Whether it is Internet sensation Aamrapali Dubey or Kajal Raghwani, the actor make sure to fulfil the expectations of his fans.

Here is a list of top 5 songs of Pawan Singh–

1- Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya

Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya song is from film Bhojpuriya Raja featuring Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani. The song is among the most viewed songs of Pawan Singh and has garnered 294 million views on YouTube.

2- Raate Diya Butake

The second most viewed song of Pawan Singh is Raate Diya Butake. The track is from Satya album that features the breathtaking chemistry of Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh. In the song, Aamrapali is looking sensational dressed in a red saree and lipstick and has garnered 284 million views on YouTube.

3- Palangiya Sone Na Diya

The third song of Pawan Singh Yadav which has 141 million views on YouTube is Palangiya Sone Na Diya from the film Wanted. The song features Pawan Singh with Mani Bhattacharya dressed in a yellow attires.

4-Lolly Pop Lageli

Now, there is no one who hasn’t heard about the Bhojpuri song Lolly Pop Lageli. The songs is among the fourth track which has garnered 105 million views on YouTube. The song is from album Ara Jila Hila Dela Kila.

5- Marata Maza Bin Biyahe Rajaji

Marata Maza Bin Biyahe Rajaji song from the film Wanted is the fifth song which has 93 million views on YouTube. The song features Pawan Singh with Mani Bhattacharya and their sizzling chemistry.

