One of the hit songs of the year 2018 Jag Hai Pa Jata from the movie Ziddi Aashiq has crossed 16 million views on the video-sharing app YouTube and will soon cross 20 Million views! The song Jag Hai Pa Jata has been crooned by Bhojpuri singing sensation Pawan Singh, Kalpana, and the lyrics have been penned by Vinay Bihari. The song features power star Pawan Singh and Monalisa in lead roles and their on-screen chemistry is unmissable! The song Jag Hai Pa Jata has been directed and produced by Ramakant Prasad under the label Kumari Mai Movie. The movie Ziddi Aashiq also stars Deep Shrestha, Tanushree Chatterji, Rehana, Bandini Mishra, Heera Yadav, Sima Singh and others in pivotal roles.

In the music video, Monalisa is dressed in a red body-hugging dress as she dances to the tunes of her song opposite Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, who is dressed in a normal t-shirt and jeans. On a professional note, Pawan Singh will have one busy year with back to back movies such as Raja, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hindustani Ki Kasam, Zahreela and Sher Singh whereas Antara Biswas aka Monalisa who is in the Bhojpuri industry for past 22 years is currently filming for her star plus show Nazar. The duo has shared the silver screens before too for the super hit movie Pawan Raja.

