Known as one of the most bankable and sought-after actors of Bhojpuri film industry, Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani are taking social media by storm with their song Chhalakata Humro Jawaniya. Garnering over 245 million views on YouTube, the song has gone viral on social media and is making everyone shower praises on the blockbuster song. Take a look at Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's sexy dance moves in the song Chhalakata Humro Jawaniya:

One of the most loved and adored on-screen jodis-Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani are back in the limelight. Known to set the screens on fire with their too hot to handle chemistry, the duo’s super hit song Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya is breaking the Internet. Even though the song released 3 years ago, it continues to remain a fan’s favourite and now the song is going viral on social media. Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, the song has already garnered 245,846,824 views, i.e 245 million views and the count does not seem to stop anytime soon. Penned by Azad Singh and bankrolled under the banner of Worldwide Records, the song is from the film Bhojpuriya Raja.

In the song, Kajal Raghwani can be seen dancing in a blue and black saree. As she flaunts her sizzling dance moves, the diva is making millions go weak in the knees with her sultry avatar. On the other hand, Khesari Lal Yadav is complementing her perfectly in a powder blue shirt paired with denim and sneakers. Needless to say, the chemistry between the two is spell-bounding and is surely raising temperatures.

At present, Kajal Raghwani is busy shooting for her upcoming films like Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Teri Meharbaniyan, Herapheri and Herogiri. Pawan Singh, on the other hand, will be seen in films like Raja, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Zahreela and Sher Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More