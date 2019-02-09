Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya is the upcoming big project that will be starring power star Pawan Singh with Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani. The official trailer of the movie received a bumping good response and now the fans are going gaga over its peppy tracks. One of the songs, Aara ke Othlali Lagawalu is breaking all records and it crossed 3 million views in just 3 days of release. Here's the video, watch!

The upcoming big hit of Bhojpuri cinema, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya starring two of the superstars- Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani is all set to hit the screens soon.

Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani are one of the most talented actors of the Bhojpuri film industry and have done some splendid work for it. Both the stars have even worked together and set the box-office on fire earlier. Once again, the duo is set to break all records with their upcoming movie Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya. Although the makers have already dropped its official trailer and it received a very good response, people are eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

The sizzling pair of Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani always create a magic on-screen. The beauty of Bhojpuri cinema, Kajal Raghwani is known to make everyone drool with her hot and sexy moves and fans are crazy about her. Well, the makers also released a song Aara ke Othlali Lagawalu a few days ago which stars Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani in the hottest avatars. As soon as it reached people, the views and likes started multiplying. Pawan Singh even shared it on his official Instagram account expressing the overwhelming feeling.

Take a look at the video!

Now, the song has touched the milestone of 3 million views in just 3 days. The power star Pawan Singh and Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani are a hit factory without a doubt! Witnessing this bumper response on the songs of the movie, we all can guess the excitement of the audience for the movie to release.

