Every Bhojpuri movie fan loves Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani. The duo has dazzled on the screen many time before but this time they are coming with their super release Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya. The movie is yet to be released but the makers already dropped its trailer which got a very positive response from the fans. In fact, the trailer crossed 3 million views in just a matter of 6 days. Right after this huge success of the trailer, the makers released a song from the movie titled Aara ke Othlali Lagawalu which again was welcomed with utmost warmth by the audience. The song starring Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh in a steamy avatar broke records and touched the milestone of 2 million views in just 2 days of release.

Pawan Singh, the lead actor of the movie felt overwhelmed by this bumper response so he shared on his official Instagram account to thank all the fans for the love they have showered on this song. With the caption, he uploaded the poster of the song where Kajal Raghwani can be seen in a sultry and sexy look wearing blue lingerie. The Bhojpuri bombshell is looking absolutely breathtaking and is sure to create a buzz on the internet. While Pawan Singh can be seen in his own heroic looks. Riding a bike, Pawan Singh is wearing a yellow jacket.

Take a look at the post and the song!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1nM_2r8bL0

