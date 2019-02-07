Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's upcoming release Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya is breaking all records on the internet. As soon as the makers dropped the official trailer of the movie, fans went gaga over it. Here's the full video, watch!

The upcoming big hit of Bhojpuri cinema, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya starring two of the superstars- Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani is all set to hit the screens soon. The makers already dropped the official trailer of the movie and the fans are showering their love for it on social media. Directed by Devendra Tiwari, the movie will showcase sizzling romance between Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani and superstar Pawan Singh.

While the trailer stormed the internet with great success, lead actor Pawan Singh also shared on his social media account that he is overwhelmed by the response on the trailer. With a bumping 3 million views on YouTube in just 6 days, the movie is being predicted to do wonders at the box-office. And why wouldn’t it? Having all the hit factors like Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani, the action-packed drama is set to steal a million hearts.

Here’s the official trailer:

Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya has been produced by S P Choudhary, Bhuchi Singh , Ajay Kumar Choudhary and penned by Surendra Mishra, Parmod Sakuntalam. The poster of the movie is also quite impressive and has got a good response from the fans. Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh can be seen in their dope western avatar.

