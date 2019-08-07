Apart from Jai Hind, Pawan Singh will also be seen in movies like Zahreela and Sher Singh

Bhojpuri megastar Pawan Singh’s upcoming movie Jai Hind which stars Madhu Sharma as the female lead is all set to release on August 9. Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the new song from the film which has gone viral on social media.

Jai Hind is a romance-drama which also stars Mir Sarwar, Sanjay Pandey, Aakanksha Awasthi, Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit, Apurv Ratan, Brijesh Tripathi, Sanjay Verma, Mehnaaz Shroff, Anita Sahgal, Pervez Malik, and Anoop Arora in supporting roles. Jai Hind has been helmed by Firoj Khan and bankrolled by Sameer Aftab, Prashant Jammuwala, Aparna Shah, Abhay Sinha and Prashant Gurnani.

Jai Hind has been co-produced by Padam Singh and Madz Movies. Jai Hind is slated to hit the big screen on August 9 and is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Fans are very excited to see the sizzling and hot chemistry between Pawan Singh and Madhu Sharma. Bhojpuri item queen and dancing sensation Nidhi Jha will be seen making a special appearance in the movie.

Pawan Singh is one of the most popular actors in the Bhojpuri movie industry who is known for working in movies like Maa Tujhe Salaam, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Crack Fighter, Raja, Band Baja Leke Aaja Pawan Raja, Bin Bajaye Sapera, Katta Tanal Duppta Par, Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhaniya Wali, Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke, Jab Kehu Dil Me Sama Jala, among several others.

Apart from Jai Hind, Pawan Singh will also be seen in movies like Zahreela and Sher Singh which are slated to hit the silver screen by the end of 2019. Pawan Singh and Madhu Sharma have previously starred in many movies as well as item numbers together.

