On the professional front, Pawan Singh has 5 back to back movies to film this year, he will be seen in Sher Singh, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Raja, Hindustan Ki Kasam, and Zahreela. Whereas Mani Bhattacharya will be next seen in Ya Ali Bajrangbali, Babua Bawali opposite Khesari LA Yadav, Chintu, among others.

One of the most loved jodis of the Bhojpuri industry Pawan Singh and Mani Bhattacharya’s latest track song Marata Maza Bin Biyahe Rajaji from the movie Wanted crosses 60 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube. The song has been crooned by singing sensation Pawan Singh himself and Indu Sonali and the lyrics of the song has been penned by none other than Vinay Nirmal. Talking about the music video, it opens to Pawan Singh and Mani shaking their leg to the tunes of their Bhojpuri track which is being loved by their millions of fans. In the video, Mani is dressed in reddish orange lehengas choli whereas Pawan Singh has kept it casual in a yellow sleeveless t-shirt and black jeans. The song Marata Maza Bin Biyahe Rajaji has been produced by Yashwant Kumar and helmed by Sujeet Kumar Singh. The song has been bankrolled under the label Wave music ltd.

