Powerstar of Bhojpuri film industry Pawan Singh is best loved with desi beauty Monalisa. The sizzling duo has made everyone a fan with their hot chemistry on screen. One of these sexy tracks is Muaai Dihala Rajaji which has crossed the milestone of 35 million views on YouTube, watch here!

Bhojpuri film industry has many gems and two of them are undoubtedly Pawan Singh and Monalisa. The hottest duo of Bhojpuri cinema has given many hits together. One of these super hit tracks is Muaai Dihala Rajaji which showcases Monalisa in her hottest avatar. Donning a red saree with a red-lipstick, she is sure to make you drool. Monalisa is one of the sexiest divas of the Bhojpuri cinema and her pair with Pawan Singh rocks every time.

The duo have done many item numbers together and are continuing to rule the Bhojpuri Film industry. This song belongs to the movie Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein which was a successful box-office hit. Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein has a blasting star cast with Anand Mohan Pandey and Seema Singh in it. The peppy track Muaai Dihala Rajaji is sung by Bhojpuri singer Kalpana and directed by Rajesh Gupta. Watch the full video here!

Even though 5 years have passed of its release, the movie is still everybody’s favorite and the songs are running well on YouTube. With more than 23,000 likes and 7,900 dislikes and overflowing comments, the song has crossed all bars of YouTube. Pawan Singh and Monalisa have done many super hit songs together including Pala Satake, Gor Kariya and Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya.

