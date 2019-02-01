Pawan Singh, Nidhi Jha photos: The duo have done several item numbers beforehand too, some of her songs with power star Pawan Singh are- Chiz Hamar Daal Deba Net Pa from the movie Ziddi which has crossed 9 million views on YouTube. In Nidhi Jha's latest post, she is dressed in a floral baby pink top and black jeans whereas Pawan looks dope in yellow full sleeves t-shirt and green jacket.

Pawan Singh, Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of hers with power star Pawan Singh. In the picture, Nidhi is hugging Pawan and has captioned her picture as with my crack fighter. The picture has already garnered 12k likes and the comment section is jam-packed with compliments for their chemistry.

Talking about Nidhi Jha’s post, she is dressed in a floral baby pink top and black jeans whereas Pawan looks dope in yellow full sleeves t-shirt and green jacket. Take a look at the picture of Pawan Singh and Nidhi Jha which has taken social media by storm here:

On professional terms, Pawan Singh will be seen in Raja, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Zahreela and Sher Singh whereas Nidhi Jha who started her career in 2016 with Gadar will be seen in Mandir Wahi Banayenge and Dilwar. Recently, Pawan Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his new movie Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya trailer going live today. The trailer of his upcoming flick has already garnered thousands of views and the comments section is pouring with fans messages who are eagerly waiting for the movie to release! Watch the trailer of the Pawan Singh’s movie here:

