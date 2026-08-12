Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’

In an emotional outburst, Bhojpuri artist Pawan Singh has revealed a tragic part of his personal life, which left his co-star Jannat Zubair completely shocked. Pawan made the shocking admission during one of the episodes of the show Bhojpuri Bawal, in which Jannat Zubair appeared as a special guest. Despite all the fun times shared in the entertainment talk show, with Pawan and Jannat’s dance performance being the highlight, Pawan’s remarks about how he lost somebody he loved dearly soon gained the center stage.

Popular for his hit Bhojpuri tracks and millions of followers across India and the world over, it is very rare that the singing star opens up about his personal life. His recent admission has therefore become a matter of speculation among the fans.

What Did Pawan Singh Say About His Past Heartbreak?

In the course of the interview, Jannat Zubair questioned the Bhojpuri stars regarding personal life and matters of the heart. While Pawan made an unusually emotional confession about his love life in the past, the singer revealed that it had taken him one-and-a-half years to declare his love for a particular individual. Yet even though he took quite a long time to confess, the relationship failed.

Pawan said, “It took me at least one and a half years to say I love you, and the amazing thing is that that love ended later.” He went on to say that, ultimately, he could not be with the person he wanted “so desperately.”

This honest revelation definitely caught Jannat off guard. Although Pawan has not mentioned the name of the woman he was referring to, this question surely evokes interest.

Did Pawan Singh Reveal Who He Loved?

Neither Pawan Singh identified the individual nor gave out any details about his relationship in that conversation. It is a matter of his personal remembrance and not the confirmation of any past relationship.

The Bhojpuri actor has always faced much interest from the public with regard to his personal life but has maintained privacy. The most recent conversation was an unusual exposure into his more sensitive side as a singer.

Jannat Zubair And Pawan Singh’s Dance Goes Viral







Pawan Singh and Jannat Zubair also put up an energetic performance of his hit track ‘Raja Ji Ke Dilwa.’ Their entertaining performance and Jannat’s dancing soon became the highlight of the episode.

Video clips from their performance were shared widely on social media platforms, further building hype for the episode. Though their entertaining dance did add to the fun element, it seems that it is Pawan’s surprising revelation regarding heartbreak which has piqued interest.

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