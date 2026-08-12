LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’

Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’

Pawan Singh made a candid revelation about his past heartbreak on Bhojpuri Bawal, leaving Jannat Zubair surprised. Here's what the Bhojpuri star said about losing someone he loved.

Pawan Singh and Jannat Zubair, Image Credits- Instagram
Pawan Singh and Jannat Zubair, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 14:54 IST

In an emotional outburst, Bhojpuri artist Pawan Singh has revealed a tragic part of his personal life, which left his co-star Jannat Zubair completely shocked. Pawan made the shocking admission during one of the episodes of the show Bhojpuri Bawal, in which Jannat Zubair appeared as a special guest. Despite all the fun times shared in the entertainment talk show, with Pawan and Jannat’s dance performance being the highlight, Pawan’s remarks about how he lost somebody he loved dearly soon gained the center stage.

Popular for his hit Bhojpuri tracks and millions of followers across India and the world over, it is very rare that the singing star opens up about his personal life. His recent admission has therefore become a matter of speculation among the fans.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Pawan Singh Say About His Past Heartbreak?

In the course of the interview, Jannat Zubair questioned the Bhojpuri stars regarding personal life and matters of the heart. While Pawan made an unusually emotional confession about his love life in the past, the singer revealed that it had taken him one-and-a-half years to declare his love for a particular individual. Yet even though he took quite a long time to confess, the relationship failed.

Pawan said, “It took me at least one and a half years to say I love you, and the amazing thing is that that love ended later.” He went on to say that, ultimately, he could not be with the person he wanted “so desperately.” 

This honest revelation definitely caught Jannat off guard. Although Pawan has not mentioned the name of the woman he was referring to, this question surely evokes interest.

Did Pawan Singh Reveal Who He Loved?

Neither Pawan Singh identified the individual nor gave out any details about his relationship in that conversation. It is a matter of his personal remembrance and not the confirmation of any past relationship.

The Bhojpuri actor has always faced much interest from the public with regard to his personal life but has maintained privacy. The most recent conversation was an unusual exposure into his more sensitive side as a singer.

Jannat Zubair And Pawan Singh’s Dance Goes Viral



Pawan Singh and Jannat Zubair also put up an energetic performance of his hit track ‘Raja Ji Ke Dilwa.’ Their entertaining performance and Jannat’s dancing soon became the highlight of the episode.

Video clips from their performance were shared widely on social media platforms, further building hype for the episode. Though their entertaining dance did add to the fun element, it seems that it is Pawan’s surprising revelation regarding heartbreak which has piqued interest.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Controversies: From Temple Visits To NCB Summons, 5 Times The Actress Made Headlines

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’
Tags: Jannat ZubairPawan Singh

RELATED News

Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar Join The Gaddi War: Who Are The Other New Faces In Mirzapur The Movie? How Will They Impact The Franchise?

DC Box Office Collection Day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide Despite 10% Drop

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 13: Tom Holland’s Film Nears Rs 520 Crore In India

Sara Ali Khan Birthday: From Her Crores-Worth Fortune And ‘Stingy’ Tag To Box Office Struggles, 5 Lesser-Known Facts About The Actor

Why Did Suriya Become An Actor? Vishwanath And Sons Star Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Film Debut

LATEST NEWS

CM Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 to be Launched Soon, Free Online Coaching to be Provided to Youth for Competitive Examinations in Uttarakhand

The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls

Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’

From Ammunition to Artillery, Defence production expands in Kanpur Sharpening Uttar Pradesh’s capabilities

Cow Trapped Under Doctor’s Scorpio, Mob Attack Follows: Here’s What Happened in Badaun

Hariyali Amavasya 2026 On August 12: Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance And Vrat Katha Explained

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming: Why AFC Champions League Two Qualifier is Not Being Broadcast in India? | Reasons Revealed

East Bengal vs Al Arabi SC Live Streaming: AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Date, Time, TV Channel And Where to Watch in India?

International Youth Day 2026: How AI Is Changing The Way Gen Z Studies, Works And Earns

What Is Sutak Kaal During Total Solar Eclipse in Hindu Religion? Key Traditions, Rules and Restrictions Explained

Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’
Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’
Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’
Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’

QUICK LINKS