Bhojpuri heart and soul Pawan Singh latest song under the banner Wave Music Ltd Sej Wala Age Bhail has garnered 3.7 million views in a span of just 2 days. Crooned by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh, lyrics are penned by Arun Bihari and the music has been given by Chhote Baba- Basahi.

Bhojpuri heart and soul Pawan Singh, who is an actor as well as a playback singer, made his breakthrough into the Bhojpuri film industry with his song Lollypop Lagelu in 2008 and his movie Rangli Chunariya Tohre Namm in 2007. After that, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh became a social media sensation and has a huge fan following of 154,000 on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. One of the videos of ace singer Pawan Singh is Lollypop Lagelu which has garnered 72 million views on the Video sharing platform Youtube and has more than 15000 comments.

Pawan Singh has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films and made his singing debut in 1997 with Odhaniya Wali. Some of his latest movies are Balmua Tohre Khatir with Dinesh Lal Yadav, Hindustan KI Kasam, Loha Pahalman, Saiya Super Star, Yodhaa Arjun Pandit, among others. Pawan Singh has also been honoured with Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film industry Awards in 2016.

