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Home > Entertainment News > Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH

Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH

A fan who climbed onto the stage during Pawan Singh’s event in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti was pulled away by security. But the Bhojpuri star intervened, called him back and made sure he got his photograph.

Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh (Photo:X)
Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 19:17 IST

Pawan Singh may be known for his larger-than-life fan following, but a moment from his recent appearance in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, is drawing attention for a more personal reason. A video from the event shows a fan climbing onto the stage to meet the Bhojpuri singer-actor. Security personnel, police officers and others on stage quickly intervened and pulled him away from Singh. The fan was then removed from the stage as the crowd watched.

What happened next, however, changed the tone of the moment.

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Why Did Pawan Singh Call His Fan Back On Stage?

Rather than letting the incident end there, Singh appeared to ask the organisers to bring the fan back. Even as one of the people on stage seemed to discourage the move, the actor continued calling for him.

When the fan returned, Singh took him towards the centre of the stage and ensured that he got the photograph he had seemingly come for.

“Bhai, zara photo khichye inki,” Singh told someone nearby, asking them to take the fan’s picture.

The brief exchange has since circulated online, with the moment being viewed as a glimpse of Singh’s equation with his fiercely loyal fan base. The video comes at a time when the Bhojpuri star has been attracting considerable attention beyond music and films.

Watch the video

Pawan Singh’s Bhojpuri Bawaal Chapter

Singh is currently among the central faces of Bhojpuri Bawaal, JioHotstar and Colors’ reality series that brings together some of the biggest names from the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, including Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani. The show focuses on candid conversations and the personal dynamics of its celebrity cast rather than the conventional task-and-elimination format.

The reality show has also placed Singh back at the centre of conversations around the Bhojpuri industry, with his on-screen interactions and old controversies regularly becoming talking points.

For now, though, it is a simple fan moment that is winning attention, a stage interruption that ended not with a confrontation, but with Pawan Singh making sure the fan got his photograph.

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Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH
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Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH

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Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH
Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH
Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH
Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH

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