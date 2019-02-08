Recently Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh uploaded an adorable photo with Gangster Dulhaniya actor Nidhi Jha wishing the beauty propose day. With a sweet caption and dazzling smiles, the picture created a buzz on social media and the photo got flooded with numerous comments in just a few hours of the upload.

Bhojpuri playback singer and actor Pawan Singh recently wished propose day to Nidhi Jha with an adorable post. In the picture, Nidhi is dazzling with an ear to ear smile and is dressed in a floral print casual top. Meanwhile, Pawan Singh looks handsome in a green jacket and has paired a yellow t-shirt with it. Pawan took to his Instagram handle to share this adorable picture and has captioned the image sweetly tagging the lovely actress.

It seems that love is in the air for Bhojpuri actors as they are enjoying their valentine week with full energy and enthusiasm. Pawan commenced his acting career in the year 2007 with the movie Rangilee Chunariya Tohre Naam and has been serving the industry with his stupendous performances from the past 12 years. Talking about Nidhi, she did her Bhojpuri debut in 2016 and made her first on-screen presence with Pawan Singh in the movie Gadar. Pawan Singh has featured in more than 60 Bhojpuri films and sets the screens on fire with his outstanding acting skills. In 2018, Pawan got married to Jyoti Singh as his first wife Neelam Singh committed suicide as per the reports. Together both of them have done films like Gadar, Ziddi and Satya. Nidhi Jha has also featured in Hindi Television series like Kuldeepak, Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and many more

