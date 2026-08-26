Payal Gaming To Fatima Jatoi: The Dark Truth Behind 2026’s Viral ‘Leaked Videos’ And AI Deepfake Storm

The internet’s appetite for “viral videos” has taken a darker turn in 2026. Across South Asia, the names of influencers have been attached to alleged private clips, with sensational posts promising users access to supposedly leaked footage. But in several prominent cases, the scandal was not the video itself. It was the deception surrounding it. Indian gaming creator Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, was among the most prominent names caught up in the deepfake controversy. Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR after a manipulated video was circulated in her name, with the clip reported as fake.

The episode highlighted how AI-generated material can be weaponised to target public figures, while fake links can turn curiosity into a cybersecurity risk.

Fatima Jatoi’s ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds’ Video Claim Was Unverified

A similar pattern emerged around Pakistani influencer Fatima Jatoi. Posts began promoting a supposed “6 minutes 39 seconds” private video, pushing users towards links claiming to contain the footage. Fact-checks found no credible evidence confirming that such a video existed. Reports also warned that the links circulating with the claim could be designed to lure users into scams or expose their devices and personal information.

The use of an exact duration appears to be part of the trick. Giving a fake video a precise runtime can make an unverified claim sound more convincing and encourage people to search for it.

Alina Amir Also Faced A Deepfake Wave

Pakistani influencer Alina Amir was another creator whose name was attached to alleged intimate footage. She publicly denied the videos and described them as AI-generated, while also seeking action against those responsible. Reports said she filed a complaint and urged authorities to intervene.

The broader pattern is increasingly clear: a familiar celebrity name, an alarming “leak” claim and a suspicious link can be enough to create a viral storm, even when there is no authenticated footage behind it.

Why Fake ‘MMS’ Links Are Becoming A Bigger Problem

For users, the danger goes beyond misinformation. Clicking unknown links can expose personal information, install malicious software or lead to phishing pages. The safest response is also the simplest: do not search for, download or circulate alleged private footage. If a claim involves a public figure, wait for credible reporting or an official statement before treating it as fact.

In 2026, the “viral leak” story is increasingly becoming a story about AI manipulation, cyber-harassment and online scams, rather than a genuine celebrity scandal.