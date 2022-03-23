Paytm users can win free RRR movie vouchers upto ₹150 from March 21 to March 27 by making an instant money transfer of ₹1 through Paytm UPI to 9711656565.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns Paytm, today announced a UPI-based offer that will give movie lovers a chance to win Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR movie’s vouchers. Paytm users can win free RRR movie vouchers upto ₹150 from March 21 to March 27 by making an instant money transfer of ₹1 through Paytm UPI to 9711656565. These vouchers can then be redeemed by users while booking RRR movie tickets through the Paytm app. The users will be needed to enter the voucher promo code while booking the ticket on the Paytm app.

A Paytm spokesperson said, “We strive to drive high adoption and acceptance of digital payments in India and with our payment instruments, we hope to empower more users in their financial journey. Paytm UPI makes way for superfast and secure money transfers. Given our users’ love for movies, we want to show gratitude with the new UPI offer for RRR movie vouchers.”

RRR, one of the most awaited Indian movies, is slated for its worldwide release on March 25, 2022. The magnum opus, directed by SS Rajamouli features a star-studded cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Ray Stevenson.

Besides movie tickets, Paytm also allows users to seamlessly book flight tickets, bus tickets, train tickets, event tickets and metro tickets from its app. Users can pay for these bookings using the Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Net banking and debit & credit cards.

Existing users can leverage their Paytm Payments Bank while new users can use their other bank accounts to create UPI handles on the Paytm app.