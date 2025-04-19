Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • “Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends In Modern Music

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends In Modern Music

Backed by his talented band Kailasa, Kher brought the house down with timeless hits, The performance resonated with the theme of the evening — reconnecting with the roots of Indian spirituality and culture.

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends In Modern Music


New Delhi — Music met meaning at the grand launch of the Bhagva app on Friday night, as acclaimed singer Kailash Kher lit up the stage with his band, Kailasa. The Padma Shri awardee, known for his raw voice and heartfelt compositions, didn’t just sing — he sparked a conversation. Amidst the energy of live music and a packed audience in the national capital, Kher spoke out strongly against today’s fast-food style of music, saying modern songs often lack soul and connection.

The event also saw political heavyweights in attendance, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, adding to the evening’s high-profile buzz.

Kailash Kher Calls Out Today’s Music: “No Head or Tail”

Between performances, Kher opened up about his disappointment with the direction contemporary music has taken. In a candid conversation with ANI, he didn’t mince words.

“These days, people want everything fast—happiness, peace, fun—and they want it quickly. I don’t understand this formula… Peace never comes in a hurry,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He took a sharp jab at current songwriting trends, pointing out how creators are rushing content without depth.

“Thode intellectuals badal gaye hain. Woh apni duniya chala rahe hain… Jaldi-jaldi kuch bhi likh rahe hain. Bina sar-pair ki koi baat likh rahe hain.”

“There Was Art, There Was Simplicity” — Kailash Kher Remembers the Music That Moved Hearts

Reflecting on his musical journey and the evolution of the industry, Kher reminded everyone why music used to touch hearts.

“Pehle kya tha, ek art tha, ek simplicity thi. Usko bhi craft ki tarah se jab pesh karte the toh dilon par asar karta tha.”

As he spoke, the audience listened in rapt silence — many visibly moved by the depth of his thoughts and the nostalgia his words evoked.

Kailasa Wows The Crowd With Spiritual And Soulful Set

Backed by his talented band Kailasa, Kher brought the house down with timeless hits like “Bam Lahiri” and “Teri Deewani.” The performance resonated with the theme of the evening — reconnecting with the roots of Indian spirituality and culture.

Bhagva App Launches With A Vision For Everyday Spirituality

The Bhagva app, launched at the event, aims to assist users with their daily spiritual practices — from booking pujas and performing jaaps to checking horoscopes and panchang for auspicious timings.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Indian-Origin Doctor Convicted In $2.3 Million Healthcare Fraud And Opioid Conspiracy In US

Filed under


After a lot of waiting an

Who Is Sudhanshu Shukla? NASA’s NISAR Set to Launch in June; Indian Pilot to Fly...
Nightmare in Prayagraj: M

Nightmare in Prayagraj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In The Tent Godown, Reason Unknown
Assam’s Special Task Fo

Massive Drug Bust in Assam: STF Seizes Narcotics Worth ₹70 Crore in Amingaon
newsx

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends...
A Hindu community leader

Hindu Community Leader Abducted and Killed in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur; No Arrests Yet
Acclaimed filmmaker Anura

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Sudhanshu Shukla? NASA’s NISAR Set to Launch in June; Indian Pilot to Fly to ISS in Axiom Mission

Who Is Sudhanshu Shukla? NASA’s NISAR Set to Launch in June; Indian Pilot to Fly...

Nightmare in Prayagraj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In The Tent Godown, Reason Unknown

Nightmare in Prayagraj: Massive Fire Breaks Out In The Tent Godown, Reason Unknown

Massive Drug Bust in Assam: STF Seizes Narcotics Worth ₹70 Crore in Amingaon

Massive Drug Bust in Assam: STF Seizes Narcotics Worth ₹70 Crore in Amingaon

Hindu Community Leader Abducted and Killed in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur; No Arrests Yet

Hindu Community Leader Abducted and Killed in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur; No Arrests Yet

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Entertainment

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave