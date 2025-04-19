“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends In Modern Music

Backed by his talented band Kailasa, Kher brought the house down with timeless hits, The performance resonated with the theme of the evening — reconnecting with the roots of Indian spirituality and culture.

New Delhi — Music met meaning at the grand launch of the Bhagva app on Friday night, as acclaimed singer Kailash Kher lit up the stage with his band, Kailasa. The Padma Shri awardee, known for his raw voice and heartfelt compositions, didn’t just sing — he sparked a conversation. Amidst the energy of live music and a packed audience in the national capital, Kher spoke out strongly against today’s fast-food style of music, saying modern songs often lack soul and connection.

The event also saw political heavyweights in attendance, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, adding to the evening’s high-profile buzz.

Kailash Kher Calls Out Today’s Music: “No Head or Tail”

Between performances, Kher opened up about his disappointment with the direction contemporary music has taken. In a candid conversation with ANI, he didn’t mince words.

“These days, people want everything fast—happiness, peace, fun—and they want it quickly. I don’t understand this formula… Peace never comes in a hurry,” he said. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He took a sharp jab at current songwriting trends, pointing out how creators are rushing content without depth.

“Thode intellectuals badal gaye hain. Woh apni duniya chala rahe hain… Jaldi-jaldi kuch bhi likh rahe hain. Bina sar-pair ki koi baat likh rahe hain.”

“There Was Art, There Was Simplicity” — Kailash Kher Remembers the Music That Moved Hearts

Reflecting on his musical journey and the evolution of the industry, Kher reminded everyone why music used to touch hearts.

“Pehle kya tha, ek art tha, ek simplicity thi. Usko bhi craft ki tarah se jab pesh karte the toh dilon par asar karta tha.”

As he spoke, the audience listened in rapt silence — many visibly moved by the depth of his thoughts and the nostalgia his words evoked.

Kailasa Wows The Crowd With Spiritual And Soulful Set

Backed by his talented band Kailasa, Kher brought the house down with timeless hits like “Bam Lahiri” and “Teri Deewani.” The performance resonated with the theme of the evening — reconnecting with the roots of Indian spirituality and culture.

Bhagva App Launches With A Vision For Everyday Spirituality

The Bhagva app, launched at the event, aims to assist users with their daily spiritual practices — from booking pujas and performing jaaps to checking horoscopes and panchang for auspicious timings.

(With Inputs From ANI)

