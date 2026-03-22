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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Peak Detailing Gone Wrong’: Internet Goes Into Meltdown After Spotting Cameraman During Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Action Scene, Troll Aditya Dhar Over Accidental Cameo

‘Peak Detailing Gone Wrong’: Internet Goes Into Meltdown After Spotting Cameraman During Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Action Scene, Troll Aditya Dhar Over Accidental Cameo

A viral clip from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, shows a cameraman’s reflection during a fight scene.

Fans Spot Cameraman During Dhurandhar 2 Fighting Scene (IMAGE: X)
Fans Spot Cameraman During Dhurandhar 2 Fighting Scene (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 22, 2026 20:45:35 IST

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‘Peak Detailing Gone Wrong’: Internet Goes Into Meltdown After Spotting Cameraman During Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Action Scene, Troll Aditya Dhar Over Accidental Cameo

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still a hot topic online, but it’s not just the huge set pieces or Ranveer Singh’s performance people are talking about.

Fans Spot Cameraman During Dhurandhar 2 Fighting Scene

There’s a new viral clip floating around, and it’s got fans buzzing for a different reason. Someone spotted a cameraman’s reflection in a tense scene, and that tiny detail sent everyone into a frenzy.

So, here’s what happened: During a dramatic fight between Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, and his old friend Pinda, viewers caught the cameraman in a mirror.

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It’s one of those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments, but once people noticed, screenshots and clips started popping up everywhere.

Instead of slamming the filmmakers for messing up, most fans are laughing it off. Some even joked it’s “peak detailing,” a phrase that’s usually a compliment for the film’s hidden touches and smart storytelling, but this time they’re poking fun at it.

This accidental cameo hasn’t hurt the film’s reputation. If anything, it’s making Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, even more talked-about.

People are dissecting every single frame, and it’s wild how a little slip-up can add to the buzz. The movie keeps pulling people in, whether it’s through high-octane action or tiny, unexpected moments like this.

‘Peak Detailing Gone Wrong’: Internet Goes Into Meltdown After Spotting Cameraman During Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Action Scene, Troll Aditya Dhar Over Accidental Cameo

Dhurandhar 2 Blooper: How did the Internet react?

ALSO READ: ‘Third-Class, Bakwaas!’ Pakistani Family Slams Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in Viral Video, Chants ‘Major Iqbal Zindabad’ Outside UK Theater, Reaction Sparks Debate | Watch

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‘Peak Detailing Gone Wrong’: Internet Goes Into Meltdown After Spotting Cameraman During Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Action Scene, Troll Aditya Dhar Over Accidental Cameo

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‘Peak Detailing Gone Wrong’: Internet Goes Into Meltdown After Spotting Cameraman During Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Action Scene, Troll Aditya Dhar Over Accidental Cameo

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‘Peak Detailing Gone Wrong’: Internet Goes Into Meltdown After Spotting Cameraman During Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Action Scene, Troll Aditya Dhar Over Accidental Cameo
‘Peak Detailing Gone Wrong’: Internet Goes Into Meltdown After Spotting Cameraman During Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Action Scene, Troll Aditya Dhar Over Accidental Cameo
‘Peak Detailing Gone Wrong’: Internet Goes Into Meltdown After Spotting Cameraman During Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Action Scene, Troll Aditya Dhar Over Accidental Cameo
‘Peak Detailing Gone Wrong’: Internet Goes Into Meltdown After Spotting Cameraman During Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Action Scene, Troll Aditya Dhar Over Accidental Cameo

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