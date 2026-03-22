‘Peak Detailing Gone Wrong’: Internet Goes Into Meltdown After Spotting Cameraman During Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Action Scene, Troll Aditya Dhar Over Accidental Cameo

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still a hot topic online, but it’s not just the huge set pieces or Ranveer Singh’s performance people are talking about.

Fans Spot Cameraman During Dhurandhar 2 Fighting Scene

There’s a new viral clip floating around, and it’s got fans buzzing for a different reason. Someone spotted a cameraman’s reflection in a tense scene, and that tiny detail sent everyone into a frenzy.

So, here’s what happened: During a dramatic fight between Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, and his old friend Pinda, viewers caught the cameraman in a mirror.

It’s one of those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments, but once people noticed, screenshots and clips started popping up everywhere.

Instead of slamming the filmmakers for messing up, most fans are laughing it off. Some even joked it’s “peak detailing,” a phrase that’s usually a compliment for the film’s hidden touches and smart storytelling, but this time they’re poking fun at it.

This accidental cameo hasn’t hurt the film’s reputation. If anything, it’s making Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, even more talked-about.

People are dissecting every single frame, and it’s wild how a little slip-up can add to the buzz. The movie keeps pulling people in, whether it’s through high-octane action or tiny, unexpected moments like this.

Dhurandhar 2 Blooper: How did the Internet react?

Yeah, spotted it! 😭💀 That mirror reflection blooper in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has fans in stitches — during the intense fight scene between Hamza and Pindu, the cameraman (or crew member) is clearly visible in the mirror for a split second, holding the camera like “bro, I’m… pic.twitter.com/4303Pq5JpJ — U R B A N S E C R E T S 🤫 (@stiwari1510) March 21, 2026

A Cameraman showing in this scene.

Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar

Damm 🤣#Dhurandhar2‌ #DhurandherTheRevenge pic.twitter.com/LDjDG8nReP — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriya) March 21, 2026

WTH! Sanjay Dutt is the cameraman in Dhurandhar 2. https://t.co/72FHxjkv9X pic.twitter.com/EKrswNV8Ft — IForIndia (@IForINDIA_in) March 22, 2026

i rewatched that fight scene between hamza & pinda in dhurandhar 2 and noticed, that cameraman shown in the mirror was real, he was clearly visible in the mirror when they were fighting… no ai was used to do that… you guys can yourself go & rewatch it to confirm — Rahul (blue tick) (@merii_mrziii) March 21, 2026

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