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Home > Entertainment News > Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs 393 Crore Mark In 2 Weeks

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs 393 Crore Mark In 2 Weeks

One can attribute a large part of the success of this film to its success in India. The huge stardom of Ram Charan has helped this movie earn over Rs 260 crore at the domestic box office.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 14:11 IST

There is no slowdown for the blockbuster at the box office. There have been some major updates from Ram Charan’s much awaited sports action film, Peddi, which has achieved the huge feat of earning a gross of Rs 393 crore within just 13 days of release. In spite of entering its second week, which usually sees a huge drop for movies, Peddi continues to draw strong viewership.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13

One can attribute a large part of the success of this film to its success in India. The huge stardom of Ram Charan has helped this movie earn over Rs 260 crore at the domestic box office. Even if the movie’s collection is no longer growing rapidly after a tremendous first weekend, its hold on audiences has remained very strong. According to trade analysts, there continue to be good audiences for the movie, especially at noon and evening screenings.

Selective Screenings and Strong Longevity

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As Peddi moves into the second week of release, the multiplexes have started showing it on a selective timing pattern:

Strategic Planning: Gradually decreasing the number of showings in multiple centers as per the arrival of fresh movies.

High Turnout: Even with decreased showings, there is a high turnout rate for the selected timings.

Word-of-Mouth Success: The healthy hold over numbers shows its success at the box office through word-of-mouth promotion.

What’s Driving the Success?

The magnitude of the sports action thriller movie along with Ram Charan’s impressive on-screen charisma has certainly resonated with the masses and families. There being minimal competition in Week 2, it is evident that Peddi will easily cross the 400 crore rupee mark worldwide in the days ahead. Although live figures of Day 13 have not been released yet, what is sure is that Ram Charan has done it again.

ALSO READ: Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 4: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Making It Big Crosses Rs 11 Crore

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs 393 Crore Mark In 2 Weeks
Tags: peddiPeddi box office collectionPeddi Box Office Collection Day 13Ram Charan

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs 393 Crore Mark In 2 Weeks

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs 393 Crore Mark In 2 Weeks

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs 393 Crore Mark In 2 Weeks
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs 393 Crore Mark In 2 Weeks
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs 393 Crore Mark In 2 Weeks
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan Starrer Crosses Rs 393 Crore Mark In 2 Weeks

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