Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17 anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17 anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17 anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17 anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17 anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17 anti-conversion law CUET scorecard Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection business news Indian Equity Market News bjp donald trump is the strait of hormuz open Canada vs Qatar G7 Summit France bengaluru emmanuel macron ugc net Android 17
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop

Peddi Box Office Collections: Even as it enters its usual sluggish period at the theater, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi is proving to be consistent at the box office. The sports drama film has been successful in establishing itself as one of the biggest films ever to release from Bollywood this year, entertaining crowds in the local market as well as overseas.

Ram Charan in Peddi, Iamge Credits- IMdb
Ram Charan in Peddi, Iamge Credits- IMdb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 11:26 IST

Peddi Box Office Collections: Even as it enters its usual sluggish period at the theater, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi is proving to be consistent at the box office. The sports drama film has been successful in establishing itself as one of the biggest films ever to release from Bollywood this year, entertaining crowds in the local market as well as overseas.

Although its collections on weekdays have dropped significantly from what it was achieving during the first two weeks of its release, the sports drama has been performing brilliantly. On day 14, Peddi earned Rs 2.45 crores in net collections in India, crossing the mark of Rs 320 crore in terms of worldwide earnings.

Peddi Adds Rs 2.45 Crore Net on Day 14

From the recent box office data, it can be seen that Peddi has raked in Rs 2.45 crore net on the 14th day in theatres. This revenue has been generated from 3,837 shows nationwide, and although there is an observable decline in its weekend performance, it still depicts its steady performance on weekdays.

You Might Be Interested In

Following the recent collections, the net collection of Peddi in India has been brought up to Rs 226 crore. On the other hand, its gross collection in India has been taken up to Rs 267.75 crore.

Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 320 Crore

This movie also went on to collect in other territories. Day 14 saw Peddi collecting an amount of Rs 0.25 crore from abroad, making its foreign gross stand at Rs 52.45 crore.

With the foreign and domestic box office performance combined, the total gross of Peddi is at present Rs 320.20 crore. The crossing of the Rs 320 crore mark is a milestone in the career of this sports-themed drama.

Ram Charan’s Star Power Continues to Deliver

One of the primary reasons for the success of this film is the box office appeal of Ram Charan. Having already had immense success in other movies, he has shown yet again how appealing he is to audiences.

The appearance of Janhvi Kapoor has added to the hype that the movie has received both during its promotions and theatrical releases. Another reason that has boosted the success of this film is its sport-themed story line and emotional tale told through grand production.

Third Weekend Will Be Crucial

Despite reduced performance on weekdays, the movie is poised for another successful weekend. With an improvement in occupancy in the days ahead, Peddi will have the potential to reach greater heights.

With the collection at Rs 320.20 crore globally, the film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor stands out as a huge hit. How much the sports-themed drama can continue its winning ways will depend on the next few days.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut Film Loses Pace, Crosses Rs 6 Crore Mark

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop
Tags: box office collectionjanhvi kapoorpeddiRam Charan

RELATED News

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut Film Loses Pace, Crosses Rs 6 Crore Mark

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 6

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 6: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Crosses Rs 18 Crore Worldwide Continues Steady Run

Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row

The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026: Ticket Prices, Booking Details And Cities Revealed — Here's Everything Fans Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop

18-Year-Old Indian Tourist Dies In Tragic Central Park Horse-Drawn Carriage Accident

NSE Files IPO Draft Papers With Sebi; Check Issue Size, OFS, Valuation And More

'She Could Have Survived', Father Of 4-Year-Old Rape Victim Alleges Denial Of Treatment By Two Ghaziabad Hospitals

MP Board Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026 Declared: Check MPBSE Scorecards and Download Marksheet Online

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched

Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Diaz Shines as Colombia Beat World Cup Debutants to Go Top of Group K

26-Year-Old Mumbai Bride Dies By Suicide 48 Days After Marriage

Turtlemint IPO 2026, Opens on 19 June: Everything You Need to Know

Anti-Conversion Laws in India: Punishments, Rules, State-Wise Laws Explained

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop

QUICK LINKS