Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Sports Drama Earns Rs 320 Crore Worldwide Despite Weekday Drop

Peddi Box Office Collections: Even as it enters its usual sluggish period at the theater, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi is proving to be consistent at the box office. The sports drama film has been successful in establishing itself as one of the biggest films ever to release from Bollywood this year, entertaining crowds in the local market as well as overseas.

Although its collections on weekdays have dropped significantly from what it was achieving during the first two weeks of its release, the sports drama has been performing brilliantly. On day 14, Peddi earned Rs 2.45 crores in net collections in India, crossing the mark of Rs 320 crore in terms of worldwide earnings.

Peddi Adds Rs 2.45 Crore Net on Day 14

From the recent box office data, it can be seen that Peddi has raked in Rs 2.45 crore net on the 14th day in theatres. This revenue has been generated from 3,837 shows nationwide, and although there is an observable decline in its weekend performance, it still depicts its steady performance on weekdays.

Following the recent collections, the net collection of Peddi in India has been brought up to Rs 226 crore. On the other hand, its gross collection in India has been taken up to Rs 267.75 crore.

Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 320 Crore

This movie also went on to collect in other territories. Day 14 saw Peddi collecting an amount of Rs 0.25 crore from abroad, making its foreign gross stand at Rs 52.45 crore.

With the foreign and domestic box office performance combined, the total gross of Peddi is at present Rs 320.20 crore. The crossing of the Rs 320 crore mark is a milestone in the career of this sports-themed drama.

Ram Charan’s Star Power Continues to Deliver

One of the primary reasons for the success of this film is the box office appeal of Ram Charan. Having already had immense success in other movies, he has shown yet again how appealing he is to audiences.

The appearance of Janhvi Kapoor has added to the hype that the movie has received both during its promotions and theatrical releases. Another reason that has boosted the success of this film is its sport-themed story line and emotional tale told through grand production.

Third Weekend Will Be Crucial

Despite reduced performance on weekdays, the movie is poised for another successful weekend. With an improvement in occupancy in the days ahead, Peddi will have the potential to reach greater heights.

With the collection at Rs 320.20 crore globally, the film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor stands out as a huge hit. How much the sports-themed drama can continue its winning ways will depend on the next few days.

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