Peddi Box Office Collection Day 17: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Film Gets Weekend Push, Nears Rs 330 Crore Mark



Peddi Box Office Collection: The third weekend has certainly helped put some new vigor back into the box office performance of the sports thriller Peddi made by director Buchi Babu Sana. Entering the 17th day of its theater life, the intense and rural sports drama has managed to capitalize on good footfalls on Saturday night in all the Telugu-speaking regions and urban centers to overcome its dip through the week.

As per reports by the trade analyst Sacnilk, there was a clear rise of 30% in its daily performances in comparison to its Friday of the third weekend. In fact, the boost received from this weekend has ensured that the movie’s total collection crosses the mark of ₹330 crore without any problem at all.

How much did Peddi collect on its third Saturday?

Peddi, having earned a consistent net of ₹1.75 crore on its third Friday has seen a strategic boost on its 17th day to earn an approximate ₹1.95 crore net from all editions in India. With this collection on Saturday, the film’s gross net collection from domestic markets reaches an approximate ₹231.45 crore, thus becoming one of the most commercially steady indigenous movies of the year.

In terms of localization, it is evident that the Telugu edition remains the structural spine of this movie with the largest contribution from theaters. The gross collection from Peddi on its 17th day in domestic markets is ₹2.21 crore. On the international front, the film continues to move steadily to earn an estimated ₹20 lakh on Saturday to take its international gross up to ₹52.85 crore. Considering a huge domestic gross of ₹274.01 crore from India, the global gross total of this Ram Charan starrer stands at a massive figure of ₹326.86 crore and moves to reach ₹330 crore mark by Sunday evening.

Which regions drove the Saturday theater occupancy?

On an average, the film earned an occupancy level of 24.73% in the home language circuit of Telugu, where the movie was screened in a total of 1,782 shows. There was a definite upward trend in terms of the number of viewers throughout the day, from 14.36% for morning shows to 25.91% for afternoon shows and ultimately to 26.45% for night shows.

In terms of regional performance, the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together continued their supremacy in contributing maximum amount to the box office earnings with a total contribution of ₹2 crore on Day 17. While beyond the home territories, Karnataka became the second biggest contributor by adding ₹14 lakh gross to the total revenue.

How is the new competition affecting its box office run?

The consistent run of Peddi on its 17th day is all the more notable when it comes to the fact that it is now competing with another well-publicized counter program against its primary market. Week number three saw the solid opening of the action-fam film Maa Inti Bangaram of Samantha Ruth Prabhu under the directorship of B.V. Nandini Reddy, which secured a hefty screen share at a massive ₹5.35 crore net opening day.

Notwithstanding the considerable loss of premium multiplex screens owing to the release of the new Samantha movie, Peddi still retains its traditional single-screen audience base in the mass areas. The interesting combination of the rustic action sequence, AR Rahman’s music and the star value of its ensemble cast, consisting of Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu, has proved successful in creating the film’s long theatrical run. Moreover, thanks to the massive ₹105 crore post-theatrical streaming deal that was recently signed with Netflix for its late July digital release date, the film is now protected against its massive production budget.



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