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Home > Entertainment News > Peddi Box Office Collections Day 16: Ram Charan Starrer Enters Third Week With A Dip, Nears Rs 325 Crore Mark

Peddi Box Office Collections Day 16: Ram Charan Starrer Enters Third Week With A Dip, Nears Rs 325 Crore Mark

Ram Charan’s Peddi enters its third week with a controlled drop, netting Rs 1.75 crore on Day 16. While daily growth slows as screens realign, the action-drama remains a major winner, driving its total global collection toward the Rs 325 crore mark.

Ram Charan in Peddi, Image Credits- X/@PeddiMovieOffl
Ram Charan in Peddi, Image Credits- X/@PeddiMovieOffl

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 11:20 IST

Peddi Box Office Collections: The high energy and momentum seen during the earlier stages of the theatrical journey of Peddi have finally solidified into a low energy trajectory. The sports action-drama film by Buchi Babu Sana starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor has officially reached its third Friday with a planned decrease in its reach in terms of theatres. Although it is true that the daily figures indicate that the theatrical window is reducing in size, the overall picture suggests a strong stance for the movie since the grosses have exceeded ₹324.65 crore.

Third Friday Realities: Tracking the Day 16 Drop

This period into the third week usually lacks growth spikes but rather revolves around the retaining of any territory left prior to being swept away by new digital windows and films. As per Peddi on day 16, there was an intake of ₹1.75 crore domestically, which was a decline of roughly twelve and a half percent from the ₹2 crore intake witnessed on Thursday. This is a mathematical certainty and reveals that the urban viewership of the film has become long tailed.

By plotting the Day 16 figures on the tracker, the Indian cumulative net totals have edged up to ₹229.75 crore. With taxes levied locally in terms of entertainment as well as theatre operating costs, the total India gross has been estimated at ₹272.05 crore. Undeniably, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana represent the life support system of the film till date, as these two states accounted for the majority of the gross revenues collected on Friday, while the other states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and North India contributed minimally.

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Occupancy Patterns and the Extended-Cut Impact

A little earlier in the week, producers tactfully added around six minutes of unseen content, most of which consisted of reshot scenes of the role of Janhvi Kapoor called Achiyamma, to provide an opportunity for viewers to watch the movie once again. Despite all the hype surrounding the development, Day 16 proves that it has become just a stabilizing factor and not a multiplying one.

The Telugu version secured 16.31 percent occupancy rate overall, starting off slowly at 10.58 percent in morning shows and reaching a moderate level of 17.67 percent in night shows. The Hindi version has also shown a similar trend with its average occupancy of 12.15 percent during other shows all over India. Morning shows started off surprisingly cold, but small rises in the afternoon and evenings suggest casual weekend crowd.

Even as the domestic theatrical engines begin to cool, the commercial viability of Peddi is firmly anchored. Beyond its global ticket sales, the project’s financial ledger is reinforced by a massive post-theatrical streaming deal with Netflix, locked in at a reported ₹105 crore.

The Weekend Projection

Peddi is entering its final theatrical days. The strategy that involved an immense ₹193.55 crore opening weekend coupled with a highly condensed ₹34.45 crore second weekend implies that the movie has already made the most of its run in premium urban multiplexes.

What matters now in this third weekend is not reaching the former double-digit marks again. In the following two days, the success of the movie will involve maintaining single-digit numbers in semi-urban single screens ahead of the distribution channel’s complete focus on its OTT launch in mid-to-late summer.

ALSO READ: Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Starrer Opens With A Bang, Collects Over Rs 10 Crore Worldwide

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Peddi Box Office Collections Day 16: Ram Charan Starrer Enters Third Week With A Dip, Nears Rs 325 Crore Mark
Tags: Buchi Babu Sanajanhvi kapoorpeddiRam Charan

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Peddi Box Office Collections Day 16: Ram Charan Starrer Enters Third Week With A Dip, Nears Rs 325 Crore Mark
Peddi Box Office Collections Day 16: Ram Charan Starrer Enters Third Week With A Dip, Nears Rs 325 Crore Mark
Peddi Box Office Collections Day 16: Ram Charan Starrer Enters Third Week With A Dip, Nears Rs 325 Crore Mark
Peddi Box Office Collections Day 16: Ram Charan Starrer Enters Third Week With A Dip, Nears Rs 325 Crore Mark

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