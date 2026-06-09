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Home > Entertainment News > Peddi Box Office Collections Day 5: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Despite Monday Drop

Peddi Box Office Collections Day 5: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Despite Monday Drop

Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi just wrapped it up with a fascinating mix of domestic resilience and worldwide milestones. Despite an expected 62.5% drop on its first working day, the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is on the absolute verge of hitting the Rs 300 crore mark globally today.

Ram Charan in Peddi, Picture credits- IMDb
Ram Charan in Peddi, Picture credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 10:42 IST

Peddi Box Office Collections Day 5: The first Monday test is always the ultimate reality check for big-budget star vehicles, and Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi just wrapped it up with a fascinating mix of domestic resilience and worldwide milestones.

Despite an expected 62.5% drop on its first working day, the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is on the absolute verge of hitting the Rs 300 crore mark globally today.

The Day 5 Breakdown: Monday Realities

Following an explosive extended opening weekend, Peddi pulled in Rs 12.05 crore net in India on Day 5 (Monday). While the slide from Sunday’s high-flying Rs 31.90 crore was steep, keeping its head above the double-digit mark on a weekday shows that the film’s core audience in the Telugu states is holding the line.

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The film’s performance stack showcases its growth and current trajectory:

Day / Phase

India Net Collection

Paid Premieres

Rs 18.50 cr

Day 1 (Thursday)

Rs 51.00 cr

First Weekend (Fri-Sun)

Rs 87.65 cr

Day 5 (Monday)

Rs 12.05 cr

Total India Net

Rs 169.70 cr

Worldwide Gross

Rs 292.00 cr+

Box Office Context: Globally, the film closed its opening weekend at an incredible Rs 233 crore gross, making it the biggest opening weekend of Ram Charan’s solo career. Domestically, its next immediate target is overtaking Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG (Rs 194.16 crore net).

Strong Roots in Andhra and Telangana

The territorial breakdown reveals that the movie is a monster hit in its home turf, particularly in Coastal Andhra and the Nizam region, which contributed the lion’s share of its Rs 142 crore opening weekend domestic gross. While the Hindi-dubbed version didn’t make a massive dent in the North, a strong showing in Karnataka (Rs 20+ crore) and a solid $3 million run in North America are doing the heavy lifting to pull the film toward its profit margins.

Peddi Jahnvi Kapoor Controversy

If you are looking at box office numbers Peddi is nothing short of a celebration but the social media backlash for the film portrays a different picture for the film. Peddi has faced significant social media backlash regarding the objectification and portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character.

With the criticism going out of hand, director Buchi Babu Sana issued an official statement apologizing to audiences and confirming that the team has listened to feedback and is actively altering the objectionable portions of the film:

“Cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect… It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously… we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize.”

With a theatrical window ahead and a trimmed, modified cut rolling out to address audience sensitivities, Peddi is well-positioned to maintain steady weekday momentum.


ALSO READ: Who Was Pepsi Sharma? Haryanvi Folk Singer Dies At 38 Due To Heart Attack

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Peddi Box Office Collections Day 5: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Despite Monday Drop
Tags: home-hero-pos-5Jahnvi Kapoor ControversyJanhvi Kapoor PeddipeddiPeddi box office collectionRam Charan Peddi

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Peddi Box Office Collections Day 5: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Despite Monday Drop
Peddi Box Office Collections Day 5: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Despite Monday Drop
Peddi Box Office Collections Day 5: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Despite Monday Drop
Peddi Box Office Collections Day 5: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Despite Monday Drop

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