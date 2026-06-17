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Home > Entertainment News > Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row

Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row

While Peddi continues its dream run at the box office, a fresh controversy has emerged behind the scenes. Producer Venkata Satish Kilaru has reportedly objected to revenue-sharing decisions taken ahead of the film's release, claiming they were made without his knowledge.

Why Is The Film At The Centre Of A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Controversy? (Photo: X)
Why Is The Film At The Centre Of A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Controversy? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 18:55 IST

The success of Peddi has given Telugu cinema one of its biggest box-office stories of the year. Starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana has crossed the ₹300-crore mark worldwide, according to trade estimates. But even as the film celebrates its commercial performance, a parallel battle is unfolding off-screen. Leaked correspondence between producer Venkata Satish Kilaru and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) has brought renewed attention to an ongoing conflict between producers and exhibitors over revenue-sharing models in the Telugu film industry.

The controversy has become one of the most discussed topics in Tollywood trade circles, raising questions about who controls exhibition policies and how major releases are negotiated.

What Is The Revenue-Sharing Dispute In Telugu Cinema?

At the heart of the issue is a disagreement over how theatres and producers divide a film’s earnings. Traditionally, many Telugu films have operated on a rental model, where exhibitors pay a fixed amount to screen a movie. However, exhibitors across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have increasingly pushed for a percentage-sharing model, under which revenue is divided based on actual ticket sales. Exhibitors argue that the existing system places a disproportionate financial burden on theatres, especially when films underperform. They have also opposed frequent ticket-price hikes for big-budget releases, claiming higher prices affect audience footfalls in the long run.

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The issue is not new. Industry discussions reportedly intensified during the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, but no formal resolution was reached. Ahead of Peddi, exhibitors once again raised the matter, leading to multiple meetings involving producers, distributors and industry bodies.

What Does The Leaked Telugu Film Chamber Letter Reveal?

A letter dated May 27, reportedly issued by the TFCC and later leaked online, has become central to the controversy. The document states that a meeting involving producers, distributors and exhibitors was held on May 15, followed by discussions by a 21-member sub-committee. According to the letter, members agreed to allow Peddi’s release without disruption while implementing certain revenue-sharing arrangements. The proposal reportedly included a 7.5% payment structure linked to ticket-price enhancements in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Additional fixed payments for premiere shows across A, B and C centres were also outlined.

The letter further suggested that a broader percentage-sharing system for future releases would be finalised before the next major Telugu film release or by the end of June. For many observers, the letter signalled an attempt by the industry to gradually transition towards a new exhibition model.

Why Has Peddi Producer Venkata Satish Kilaru Objected?

The controversy escalated after another letter, dated June 13 and reportedly sent by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru to the TFCC, surfaced online. In the communication, the producer claimed he was neither invited to nor present at the May 15 meeting where decisions regarding Peddi were discussed. He argued that important resolutions affecting the film were taken without his participation.

Kilaru reportedly pointed out that distribution agreements for Peddi had already been finalised well before the release and that introducing new revenue conditions after those agreements could create financial complications. He also stated that he had previously informed industry stakeholders that the film had already been sold to distributors and that the proposed sharing mechanism was not acceptable in its current form. The producer maintained that any unilateral changes at this stage could affect multiple parties involved in the film’s business ecosystem.

Why Does This Matter Beyond Peddi?

While Peddi may be the immediate trigger, the dispute has broader implications for Telugu cinema. The industry is currently navigating a changing theatrical landscape where producers are investing heavily in large-scale spectacles while exhibitors face rising operational costs. Both sides argue that the existing system is no longer sustainable. Trade analysts believe the outcome of these discussions could influence future big-ticket releases, including how ticket pricing, premiere shows and theatrical revenue are structured across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As the debate continues, Peddi remains a commercial success story. Trade estimates suggest the film has crossed ₹300 crore worldwide, while the makers have claimed significantly higher figures. For now, however, the conversation surrounding the film is no longer limited to its box-office performance. It has become the centrepiece of a much larger industry-wide debate about power, profits and the future economics of Telugu cinema.

ALSO READ: India’s Got Latent 2 On Netflix? Samay Raina’s Cryptic Collaboration With Streaming Giant Sparks Frenzy Online

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Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row
Tags: peddiRam CharanTelugu cinemaTollywood Controversy

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Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row

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Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row
Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row
Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row
Peddi Controversy Explained: Why Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 300-Crore Blockbuster Is Caught In A Tollywood Revenue-Sharing Row

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