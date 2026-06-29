LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Indian Air Force Akal Takht Amazon Prime Video Balkans Gold news India Cricket Team Kannada actor Afghanistan news Chetan Chaudhary CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie

Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie

Peddi OTT Release: While an official announcement is still awaited, reports suggest the film will stream in multiple South Indian languages first, with the Hindi version expected to arrive later.

Peddi OTT Release (Photo: X)
Peddi OTT Release (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 18:49 IST

Peddi OTT Release: Ram Charan’s Peddi, one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026, is reportedly set to make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama hit cinemas on June 4 and marked Ram Charan’s first on-screen collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it struck a chord with audiences at the box office, emerging as one of the year’s highest-grossing Telugu films.

Now, nearly a month after its theatrical release, fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival on OTT.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights, making the platform the film’s official digital home.

When Will Peddi Stream On Netflix?

As of now, Netflix has not officially announced the streaming date for Peddi. However, according to a report by 123Telugu, the film is expected to premiere on the platform on July 2, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The report further states that the Hindi version is likely to become available on July 30, 2026, following the standard eight-week theatrical window often observed for Hindi releases.

Interestingly, Netflix was confirmed as Peddi’s streaming partner even before its theatrical release, with the platform’s logo appearing in the opening credits of the film. Until an official confirmation arrives from Netflix or the makers, the reported dates should be treated as tentative.

Peddi: Cast, Crew And More

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Divyenndu Sharma and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who is known for blending emotionally driven stories with commercial entertainment.

Adding to the film’s appeal is its music, composed by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman. His soundtrack and background score have been widely praised for enhancing the film’s emotional and sporting highs.

With its theatrical journey nearing an end, Peddi is now expected to find a wider audience through streaming. While fans await an official announcement from Netflix, the reported July release has already generated considerable excitement among viewers eager to watch—or revisit—Ram Charan’s latest big-screen outing from the comfort of home.

All About Peddi

Set against the backdrop of rural India, Peddi tells the story of a gifted young athlete determined to bring recognition to his neglected village through sport. To support himself financially, Peddi participates in local cricket matches and wrestling tournaments while dreaming of representing the country at the National Wrestling Championship. Just when success appears within reach, his journey is derailed by a jealous rival, forcing him to rethink both his future and his identity.

Rather than giving up, Peddi begins a new chapter as a para-track athlete, discovering fresh purpose while fighting against personal setbacks and social prejudice. Running parallel to his sporting journey is a romance with Achiyamma, played by Janhvi Kapoor. She portrays the daughter of a powerful local politician, adding an emotional layer to the film’s larger narrative about resilience, ambition and hope.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Vir Das Debunks Revolver Rani Kissing Scene Claim: ‘Seems Like Some Weirdo…’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie
Tags: home-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

OTT Releases This Week: From Enola Holmes 3 To Pritam And Pedro — Full List Of Movies And Web Series To Watch

Did Priyadarshan Quit Hera Pheri 3? Director Says Film ‘May Never’ Release Amid Legal Disputes – Details Inside

Did Priyadarshan Quit Hera Pheri 3? Director Says Film ‘May Never’ Release Amid Legal Disputes

Uorfi Javed Slams False Claims About Changing Her Name and Religion: ‘Do Your Homework’

Rashmika Mandanna To Play Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s ‘Raaka’? Reports Reveal Major Twist

LATEST NEWS

Five Killed In Germany Shooting As Police Detain Suspected Gunman In Stade

Who is Wing Commander Niketa Pandey? IAF SSC Officer Fighting for Permanent Commission

Why Did Akal Takht Summon Punjab’s Sikh MLAs Over The Anti-Sacrilege Law?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

IFCCI Luxury Committee and Comité Colbert to Sign Landmark MoU Advancing Indo-French Collaboration in Luxury, Craft and Culture

Heatwave Mayhem in Europe: Over 1,000 Excess Deaths in France as Temperature Crosses 40°C

Europe’s Record-Breaking Heatwave Spreads Across Balkans As Wildfires Rage And Death Toll Climbs

Delhi Government Approves EV Policy 2.0; Rs 15,000 Crore Push to Make 95% Vehicles Electric by 2027

‘Aghru Chhe Yaar’ Gears Up for July 3 Release After Trailer Crosses 2 Million Views

Indian Households Are Selling Old Gold In Large Numbers; What’s Behind The Sudden Rush?

Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie
Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie
Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie
Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie

QUICK LINKS