Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie

Peddi OTT Release: Ram Charan’s Peddi, one of the biggest Telugu releases of 2026, is reportedly set to make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama hit cinemas on June 4 and marked Ram Charan’s first on-screen collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it struck a chord with audiences at the box office, emerging as one of the year’s highest-grossing Telugu films.

Now, nearly a month after its theatrical release, fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival on OTT.

According to reports, Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights, making the platform the film’s official digital home.

When Will Peddi Stream On Netflix?

As of now, Netflix has not officially announced the streaming date for Peddi. However, according to a report by 123Telugu, the film is expected to premiere on the platform on July 2, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The report further states that the Hindi version is likely to become available on July 30, 2026, following the standard eight-week theatrical window often observed for Hindi releases.

Interestingly, Netflix was confirmed as Peddi’s streaming partner even before its theatrical release, with the platform’s logo appearing in the opening credits of the film. Until an official confirmation arrives from Netflix or the makers, the reported dates should be treated as tentative.

Peddi: Cast, Crew And More

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Divyenndu Sharma and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who is known for blending emotionally driven stories with commercial entertainment.

Adding to the film’s appeal is its music, composed by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman. His soundtrack and background score have been widely praised for enhancing the film’s emotional and sporting highs.

With its theatrical journey nearing an end, Peddi is now expected to find a wider audience through streaming. While fans await an official announcement from Netflix, the reported July release has already generated considerable excitement among viewers eager to watch—or revisit—Ram Charan’s latest big-screen outing from the comfort of home.