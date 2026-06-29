Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Blockbuster Movie

All About Peddi
Set against the backdrop of rural India, Peddi tells the story of a gifted young athlete determined to bring recognition to his neglected village through sport. To support himself financially, Peddi participates in local cricket matches and wrestling tournaments while dreaming of representing the country at the National Wrestling Championship. Just when success appears within reach, his journey is derailed by a jealous rival, forcing him to rethink both his future and his identity.
Rather than giving up, Peddi begins a new chapter as a para-track athlete, discovering fresh purpose while fighting against personal setbacks and social prejudice. Running parallel to his sporting journey is a romance with Achiyamma, played by Janhvi Kapoor. She portrays the daughter of a powerful local politician, adding an emotional layer to the film’s larger narrative about resilience, ambition and hope.
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Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.