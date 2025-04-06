Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Ram Charan is back in the spotlight with Peddi, one of the most anticipated films of his career. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is a gritty sports drama where Charan will be seen in a fierce and intense role.

To kick off the buzz, the makers released a powerful glimpse of the movie on the occasion of Ram Navami — and fans are thrilled. As expected, “fans can’t keep calm.”

Sukumar Producing, Star-Studded Team Behind the Scenes

The film is backed by a powerhouse team. Peddi is being produced by Sukumar, the celebrated director behind Pushpa and Pushpa 2, in association with Mythri Movie Makers — the same banner that backed the Pushpa franchise.

Buchi Babu Sana, who won acclaim for Uppena, is in the director’s chair, and the first look promises a raw, emotional, and action-packed cinematic experience.

This project also marks an important step in Ram Charan’s career after the failure of Game Changer. The big-budget film directed by S. Shankar didn’t live up to expectations and turned out to be a box office disappointment.

With Peddi, Charan seems to be returning to familiar and powerful territory — intense, rooted storytelling.

The biggest battle you will ever take up is the fight for who you are, the fight for your identity ❤️‍🔥#PeddiFirstShot – Release Date Glimpse out now!

▶️ https://t.co/k034YZmGL3 Happy Sri Rama Navami. See you in theatres for the next Sri Rama Navami ✨#PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON… pic.twitter.com/gtRNqOxmjq — Vriddhi Cinemas (@vriddhicinemas) April 6, 2025

Ram Charan and Sukumar Reuniting for Another Film

Adding more excitement for fans, Ram Charan is also teaming up with Sukumar once again for a separate film. This will be their second collaboration after the widely loved Rangasthalam, which was a major hit both critically and commercially.

With two massive projects lined up — Peddi and the upcoming Sukumar directorial — Ram Charan is clearly gearing up for a major bounce back.

Release Date Set: March 27, 2026

And now, the wait has a date. The makers of Peddi have officially announced that the film will release on March 27, 2026.

With high expectations, a stellar creative team, and Ram Charan in a hard-hitting role, Peddi looks like it’s on track to be another major milestone in Telugu cinema.

