Peerh Meri song: The first single music video by Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri co-starring Anita Hassanandani titled Peerh Meri has finally been released and is receiving a lot of love from fans!

Television actors and Naagin 3 co-stars Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani’s debut music video titled Peerh Meri, which has been sung by Pearl V Puri has finally been released and fans are loving the video, his voice and the chemistry between the two actors. Actor Pearl V Puri, who became a household name after starring as the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3, is not only one of the most talented television actors and has also been blessed with a soulful voice.

He has not only sung the song by has also given the lyrics and composed it. Speaking about his debut single, Pearl V Puri said that it was always his dream and now it has finally come true. The beautiful on-screen chemistry of Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani in the music video of Peerh Meri has been loved by fans and they took it to their Twitter handle to express their excitement. The song has been produced under the label of T-Series.

Pearl V Puri is a popular television actor who has worked in television shows such as Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha and now Naagin 3.

He has also been roped in to play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s new show Bepanah Pyaar co-starring Ishita Dutta and Aparna Dixit.

Soon after the song Peerh Meri was released, fans started praising the song on social media platforms such as Twitter. The music video of Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani’s music video Peerh Meri has already garnered 353,000 views on YouTube.

