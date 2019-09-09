Pehlwaan: Suniel Shetty and Kiccha Sudeepa will be seen in Kannada film Pehlwaan, it is going to debut Kannada film for Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Kiccha opened up on his relationship with Suniel Shetty.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and famous Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeepa working together for a Kannada film Pehlwaan, the duo had a long friendship and had phenomenal bond offscreen. In a recent interview, Kiccha spoke on his friendship with Suniel Shetty he also talked about his working experience with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

The actor told that he had previous relations with Suniel Shetty so it was just an extension of reality which people will see on screen. He said that he was very comfortable in working with Suniel Shetty as he had an emotional bond with him. He added that Anna, Suniel Shetty always helped him and all the ways.

He had some issues with him at a point of time he said sorry to him. To which Suniel Shetty replied its, ok it happens. let’s party. Kiccha said, Suniel Shetty is very understanding and he felt happy for getting a chance to perform with him. Their friendship began with CCL which was started in the year 2011.

Earlier he spoke about his excitement and nervousness to perform with Salman Khan in Dabang 3, he is going to make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s starrer Dabang 3. He was a huge fan of Salman Khan and after getting the opportunity to perform with him he felt himself the luckiest man. He also revealed that he would not be able to shoot his first scene as it was very difficult for him to hit Salman Khan.

He added that Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Prabhu Deva tried to make him comfortable and supported him at every edge. The actor is excited about the release of both films. Kiccha Sudeepa also spoke on the script of Pehlwaan which is accepted to be a copy of Salman Khan starrer Sultan. He was fine with whatever people are saying, he just wanted to perform his role that director has assigned him.

