Pehlwaan: Actor Kichcha Sudeep is all set for his latest movie Pehlwaan, slated to release on September 12. Kichcha was recently seen posing with Salman Khan in a wrestling position. See the picture here.

Pehlwaan: The much-awaited film Pehlwaan starring Kichcha Sudeep, Suniel Shetty and Aakanksha Singh is all set to release on September 12. The action film is helmed by S. Krishna and produced by Swapna Krishna. The movie marks Sunil Shetty’s debut in Kannada cinema. In the film, Sudeep will be seen playing the role of a boxer and wrestler. Makers of the film have made the movie in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Recently, Sudeep met Dabangg actor Salman Khan and a photo went viral where both the actors are seen standing in wrestling position. In the photo, Sudeep can be seen putting his hand on Salman’s neck and Salman Bhai is doing the same. Salman has played the role of a wrestler in his film Sultan which was released a few years back. The photo will surely leave you excited. Have a look:

Makers of the film has released Pehlwaan’s trailer recently and it left fans excited for the movie. Seeing Sudeep playing the role of a wrestler, it reminded fans of Salman’s character in Sultan. In the movie, Sudeep will be seen playing the role of Krishna. In the picture, Salman is wearing a white t-shirt with black jeans and Sudeep is also wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Sudeep will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. In the Dabangg part 3, Kichcha is playing the role of antagonist. Apart from the trailer, Pehlwaan’s music is also praised by fans. On the other hand, filming of Dabangg 3 is still on and the action drama is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App