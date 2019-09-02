Pehlwaan: Kichcha Sudeep, Sunil Shetty, and Aakanksha Singh is all set to hit the silver screens on September 12, 2019. The sports drama film is directed by S. Krishna and produced by Swapna Krishna. Read on to know more about the film.

Pehlwaan: The much-awaited film starring Kichcha Sudeep, Sunil Shetty and Aakanksha Singh is all set to release on September 12. The sports drama is written and directed by S. Krishna and produced by Swapna Krishna under the banner RRR Motion Pictures. The sports thriller was finalised to be released in nine different languages earlier but later makers decided to release the film in five languages. The movie marks Sunil Shetty’s debut in Kannada cinema. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, the music of the film has been composed by Arjun Janya.

In the movie, Sudeep will be seen playing the role of a wrestler and a boxer at the same time. The film also features Sushant singh, Avinash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sharath Lohitashwa and K.S. Ravikumar. The film was announced on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in August 2017. Apart from Kannada, the Sudeep starrer will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Makers of the film released the first trailer in January 2019 and the trailer of the movie was unveiled last month on August 22, 2019. Initially, filmmakers decided to release the movie on the festival of Varamahalakshmi on August 9 but later postponed to September 12.

The soundtracks of the film have also been dubbed in five languages, the lyrics of Hindi songs has been given by Ramajogayya Sastry and Ramajogayya Sastry has written the Kannada songs. Some of the Hindi tracks includes Dekho Aaya, Dil Jaaniye, Jai Ho Pehlwaan among others. Talking about the film, Pehlwaan has been divided into two segments, one on which Kichcha will be seen as a wrestler and another in which he will be seen playing the character of a boxer who fights for a strong cause. For playing this character Sudeep spent 10 months to fit into the role. In the film, Sunil Shetty will be seen playing the role of Sudeep’s coach. Sudeep as Pailwan Krishna will be seen romancing with Aakanksha who will be playing the character of Rukmini.

Pehlwaan will be a full entertainment high on both action and drama. The trailer of the film opens to pro boxing arena. Suniel Shetty is seen requesting someone to give an opportunity to Sudeep to play at a national level. Being his coach, Suniel asks Sudeep to be more dedicated about wrestling career and stop involving himself in small fights. The trailer also resembles Salman Khan starrer Sultan which was released in 2016. The trailer of the movie garnered positive reviews from fans and the audience are extremely excited to watch the sports action drama. Netizens also showered their lobe for the movie on Twitter and compared it to Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan starrer Bollywood film Sultan. As per reports, makers of the film have decided to release the movie in 2500 screens for a better reach. Watch the trailer here:

Talking about the cast of the film, Kichcha Sudeep is usually seen in Kannada films but is also engaged in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. The actor gained popularity from his film Eega also known as Makkhi. He was also a part of blockbuster hit Baahubali part 1. Sudeep has done Hindi films like Phoonk series, Rann. He will be seen in Next big Bollywood film Dabangg 3 which is a sequel of Dabangg series featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The movie is slated to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. Post-Pehlwaan, Kichcha will also be seen in Surender Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty will also be seen in the film. the actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for 25 years and his given many big hits. Apart from Hindi, the actor has also worked in Malayalam, Tamil and English films. Sunil is popularly known for his movie Dhadkan alongside Shilpa Shetty. Apart from that he was also seen in Mai Hoon Na, Border, Refugee and bagged many awards for the same.

