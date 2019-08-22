Pehlwaan trailer: Pailwaan will release in five languages- Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu. Apart from Kichcha Sudeep, Suniel Shetty, the movie will star Aakasnsha Singh, Sushant Singh. Kabir Dulhan Singh, Avinash and Sharath Lohitashwa.

Pehlwaan trailer: The makers of the film Pehlwaan are soon set to release the trailer of their much-awaited sports drama film featuring Kichcha Sudeep and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. As the trailer is set to release in a few minutes there are some very interesting facts about the movie.

From the multilingual movie releases to the duration to VFX duration to a number of multilingual songs, the movie Pailwaan is set to be a blockbuster and these five interesting facts about the movie are a proof.

Well, that not all, the makers recently took to their official Instagram handle to share a hilarious video of saying that the trailer will be put in just a few minutes. The movie apart from Kichcha Sudeep, Suniel Shetty will also star Aakasnsha Singh, Sushant Singh. Kabir Dulhan Singh, Avinash and Sharath Lohitashwa in pivotal roles.

1. Pailwaan or Pehlwaan will release in five languages

Kichcha Sudeep, Suniel Shetty much-awaited sports drama film will release in five languages simultaneously- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

2. Kichcha Sudeep has dubbed all the four languages himself

The versatile actor Kichcha Sudeep mostly known as Sudeep has personally dubbed the multilingual movie himself. From Tamil to Telugu to Hindi, Kichcha Sudeep has dubbed for all expect Malayalam. He said that he couldn’t handle the language.

3. Audio launch in Chitradurga

Sudeep has once again collaborated with music director Arjun Janya for the movie Pehlwaan. The duo has worked in eight projects prior to Pailwaan and the interesting fact about the movie is that Arjun Janya has gone for earthy soulful music for the Kichcha Sudeep starrer this time. With tempo to lyrics, Kichcha Sudeep has made sure that perfectionism is there.

4. Suniel Shetty Kannada debut

Suniel Shetty who has made a name for himself in the Bollywood industry is now all set to enter the Kannada industry with the movie Palawan. He will play the role of Sarkar, and Sudeep will play the role of the Pailwaan.

5. Kichcha Sudeep has not used a body double even after multiple injuries

After injuring himself thoroughly, Kichcha Sudeep didn’t ask for a body double and shot for all scenes personally even after 95% had marks due to injuries.

