Pehlwaan song Jai Ho Pehlwaan: The second single from the movie Pehlwaan- Jai Ho Pehlwaan is out! Starring Kichcha Sudeep, the superstar of Sandalwood, and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. The 2-minute long lyrical song shows various BTS scenes and gives us glimpses from the multilingual movie Pehlwaan. The song Jai Ho Pehlwaan has been crooned by Swaroop Khan, rapped by Vyas Raj, MC Vicky, Music has been given by Arjun Janya and the lyrics have been penned by Astha Jagiasi And Sujeet Shetty.

Posted an hour back by T-Series youtube channel, the video has already crossed 50k views and the count seems unstoppable! The action drama film has been directed by S Krishna and produced by Swapna Krishna under the banner RRR motion pictures. Apart from Kichcha Sudeep and Sunil Shetty the movie also stars Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sharath Lohitashwa, Avinash and others in pivotal roles.

The Kannada action thriller movie Pehlwaan will star Kichcha Sudeep playing a double role of a wrestler and boxer whereas Sunil will play the second lead as sarkar. The much-awaited movie of the year Pehlwaan will release in five different languages- Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam and with this Sunil Shetty will make his debut into the Kannada cinema. To make the announcement of the song release, Kichcha Sudeep took to his official twitter handle where he wrote- Second lyrical song is out!

See video:

Some of the other songs from the movie are Dekho Aaya Pehlwaan, the song released two weeks back and has crossed 594k views, whereas the other soulful track from the movie starring Kichcha Sudeepa and Aakanksha Singh in Dil Janiye is a romantic number. The song Dil Janiye has crossed 605k views in just a week.

Take a look at the songs here:

